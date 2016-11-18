Time heals

Divorce is a traumatising ordeal not just for the couple involved but more so for the children who are caught in the crossfire. Children experience overwhelming emotions and often find themselves in situations that are difficult to handle. NT KURIOCITY caught up with a few youngsters, parents and experts to find out more.

Maria Fernandes | NT Kuriocity

Divorce is becoming ubiquitous. Look around and you will find it is more common today as compared to ten years ago. Of course numbers are higher in the metropolis but state family courts too are seeing a marked rise in applications for divorce.

For many children when their parents decide to divorce, it is like the end of the world, they feel as if their whole world has come crashing down. They go through a very difficult phase that involves emotional, psychological and even physical upheaval. “My parents were my universe and when they initially started fighting I did not give much thought to it. But as the years passed and their fights became more prominent, I knew where it was heading. However when they finally decided to divorce, I just couldn’t believe it. I mean they were my parents, how could they get divorced? Divorce was for actors in TV serials and the rich and famous not my middle-class family,” says Rahul (name changed). Pallavi a school counsellor says: “It is definitely a misconception that divorce/separation happens mostly in rich households as I witness an increasing number of children from middle and lower middle-class homes coming for counselling as their parents are separating or divorcing.”

Jenny (name changed) is a working single parent from a lower middle class family and when she decided to divorce she had to put up with a lot of resistance not just from her children but from her parents as well. “My marriage wasn’t working and I was tired and fed up of my husband’s infidelity, so when I told my children about my decision they were absolutely shocked. Both my girls sobbed so much, it broke my heart but I knew I couldn’t take it anymore.” The new breed of working and independent Indian women is no longer submissive or ready to put up with a marriage that is not working. The other reasons cited by psychologists include waning influence of the family and joint family, the growing psychological and financial independence of women and late marriages resulting in a greater reluctance to compromise or change set ways and lifestyles.

Children feel a whole range of emotions when their parents either divorce or separate but the most significant is their sense of loss says Pallavi. “Separation from a parent can mean you lose not only your home, but your whole way of life. They feel angry at one or both parents for the relationship breakdown. Rejection and insecurity are other emotions that they strongly experience. They keep wondering that if one parent can go then what will stop the other from doing so too. I have had children come to me terrified that since their parents were getting divorced they would also leave them. These feelings are often made worse by the fact that many children have to move homes and sometimes schools when parents separate, and most families in this situation come under some financial strain, even if they did not have money worries before.”

Shreyas a standard 11 student had an extremely tough time handling his parents’ separation and says: “I did not even know how to react as it came as a complete shock to me! Parents fight but that doesn’t mean they should divorce. I felt so lost and angry and soon found myself depressed all the time. I couldn’t eat nor could I sleep. I even started having nightmares and would wake up in a cold sweat very often. The shame I felt was the worst and did not know how to tell my friends.” FY BBA student Karen says: “When my grades went down after my parents split, I told them right off that it was their fault. Who else should I blame, they messed up my life. Did they not even once consider what I would go through?” Another says: “Just because my parents divorced I was denied so many things especially since I had to live with just one parent. My mom had to take up a job and was at work most of the time. I remember once I came home and was feeling very depressed with everything that was going on and with mom not at home I felt even worst and thought about killing myself. Couldn’t they have waited till I was older and better equipped to handle it?” Waiting to divorce until the children are grown and out of school doesn’t necessarily make it any easier, as Ayush’s experience suggests. “I was 24 when my parents divorced, and I had been living in Pune for almost half that time but it still hurt,” he says. “Especially because my father is a jerk who waited until my youngest sister turned 18 to officially leave my mother so that he didn’t have to pay child support.”

Even if the parental relationship had been very tense or violent, children may still have mixed feelings about the separation. Pallavi is of the opinion that many children hold onto a wish that their parents may get back together. “While my parents were discussing about divorce I did all I could to stop them from it. I even threatened to run away from home just in the hope that they would get back together for my sister’s and my sake if not for their own,” says Raghavi. “After divorcing my dad, my mom remarried. For me it was repulsive to even think that my mom would be and sleep with another man. I kept reminding her how it used to be with her and dad, but she wouldn’t budge. All I wanted was for them to get back together and for my life to go back to normal. I was so fed up with their fights even after the divorce. They would fight about stupid things and I was so caught up in it,” says a teenager.

Psychiatrist Melvin Chagas Silva is of the opinion that divorce itself may not have as great an effect on children’s health as much as the conflict during and after divorce. “Acrimony has an effect on children’s health. When they see their parents being bitter towards each other through their words, action or bad temper they feel torn. Studies suggest divorce affects children for a short term with symptoms of anxiety, fear and shock but by two years most children are well adjusted. Long term effects also appear reasonably low and are not necessarily always negative and most children of divorced parents are well adjusted adults.”

Whatever has gone wrong in the relationship, both parents still have a very important part to play in their children’s lives. Though they can’t make their children’s pain go away, they can nevertheless help them to cope better by aiming for peaceful transitions and always reminding them how much you love them. “Nothing can make it better for the child who is going through so much,” says a mother, “but time definitely is a good healer.”