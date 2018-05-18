Time difference between India, Russia will be the difference: Antonio

PANAJI

With India being two and a half hours ahead of Moscow, football enthusiasts in India will no longer have to get up or stay awake till early morning to watch the FIFA World Cup in Russia starting on June 14.

Unlike in the past World Cups, this year, some matches will be at 3.30 pm, Indian standard Time (IST), and later through the tournament the matches will be at 5.30 pm, 6.30 pm, 8.30 pm, 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The finals are scheduled to be held at 8.30 pm.

Live screening of football matches is set to take a new avatar with the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“The time difference between India and Russia will see a difference in viewers in Goa. The change in World Cup timings may take people closer to football,” thinks Antonio Sequeira, Managing Director of a five star resort in South Goa. “Rarely did I manage to break even during live screening of football matches. I did it for the love of football and to promote the sport. Live screening gives families an ambience to be together and express their different views on one platform,” said Antonio.

“I expect hotels and restaurants to have live screening all over Goa during the World Cup because for once, the timings are suitable to us. Previously, we had to keep the alarms to get up to see the match. Now with games starting early in the evening and the last match scheduled for 11.30 pm, the enthusiasm will be huge,” predicts Antonio.

“This World Cup is going to be special to us in this side of the continent because of the change of timings and because India was host to the U-17 World Cup last year. The U-17 World Cup has changed the perception of football in the eyes of the masses and that will be noticeable during the World Cup,” stated Antonio.