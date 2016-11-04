Tillari water supply suspended to undertake canal repair work

BICHOLIM: The water supply to the state from Tillari dam has been stopped since Tuesday for undertaking canal repair work. This has given rise to fear of drinking water shortage in Bicholim and Pernem talukas. However, Amthane water storage project will cater to the needs of Bardez taluka.

Arrangements have been made by WRD to pump 100 MLD water from Amthane dam to Assonora water treatment plant for regular supply to Bardez.

The canal repair work, undertaken by the water resources office of Ratnagiri district, is expected to take a long time. The work cost will be borne by Maharashtra and central government.

During last summer, the water supply from Tillari dam was stopped for more than two months due to breach of canals at Sateli-Bhedshi, Awada. This year the canal has suffered three breaches within a stretch of 8-9 km.

Sal farmers, who are dependent on Tillari canal water for irrigation, are expected to be the worst-hit. Sal villagers have banana plantations and grow sugarcane, using water from Tillari dam for irrigation. The farmers have expressed concern over the water shortage that could occur in the days to come.

It is observed that the Tillari project has not been satisfactory for Goans as despite spending crores of rupees on it the state is not getting regular supply of water. The project has been hit by regular breaches causing water shortage.