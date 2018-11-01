‘Tillari project worth Rs 181 cr to be completed by 2019’

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

With an aim to provide irrigation facility for farmers of Bastora village, the Water Resources Minister Vinod Paliencar laid the foundation stone for construction of a field channel. Paliencar said, “The Tillari project is being monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the project will have to be completed by December 2019”.

The water resources department on Tuesday evening laid the foundation for construction of the field channel at Bastora village which will cover an area of 33.61 km and is estimated to cost ` 3.28 crore.

The foundation stone was laid at the hands of WRD Minister Vinod Paliencar in the presence of Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo, sarpanch Savio Martin and other panch members, chief engineer Sandip Nadkarni, executive engineer RangRaju, assistant engineer Purushottam Ajgaonkar and junior engineer Brahmanand Pednekar were present.

In Goa the work on the Tillari project is estimated to cost ` 181 crore and will be operational by December 2019, said Paliencar.

Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo said that the project will give a boost to farming activity in Bastora village where farmers have left their land barren due to lack of irrigation facility.

“This project will benefit farmers of Bastora as we have around 11.40 lakh square meters of cultivable land but only five lakh square meter of land is under cultivation. We hope that farmers will take the benefit of this scheme and take up cultivation activities” said Ticlo.

He also informed that a pond belonging to the communidade of Bastora will be renovated by constructing a protection wall.