Tilamola United, Carmona, DBO Fatorda secure wins 

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Tilamola United got the better of Sao Jose de Areal 5-2 in the GFA Third Division League match played at Sao Jose de Areal grounds on Saturday.

Tilamola United played an attacking game and went into the lead in the 8th minute through Pele Menezes. Ashley C scored two goals while Diago Oliveira and Nio Fernandes chipped in with a goal each to help Tilamola’s tally to five.

Sao Jose de Areal pulled two goals back through Prinson Dias and Aggio Antao.

At St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim, Carmona SC downed UC Benaulim 3-1 to collect full points.

Carmona SC, who were dominant in both sessions, scored through Sydon Furtado, Pramod Saliwat and Alex Rodrigues. Canio Fernandes scored the only goal for UC Benaulim.

At Raia grounds, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda edged past Our Lady of Gloria SC 2-1. M Sandeep and Kavin Fernandes were the goal scorers as they found the mark in the 29th and 54th minute respectively.

Our Lady of Gloria got their only goal through Valeio Fernandes as he struck in the 62nd minute.