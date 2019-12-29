Tight security in place at EDM venue: police

Panaji: Goa Police claim to have a multilayered surveillance in place to keep a check on the use or sale of drugs at the venue of the three-day electronic dance music (EDM) festival, which begun on Friday at Vagator.

Police said there is a three-tier security check, manned by private security guards, while entering the venue. The guards have been briefed by the police.

Three different undercover police teams have been deployed inside the venue. Moreover, a forensic team with hi-tech equipment has also been posted at the venue, said police. These teams are keeping an eye on the use or sale of any banned substance inside the venue. With the use of the hi-tech equipment, a spot check can be carried out if the teams come across anyone carrying any suspicious substance.

“Apart from that, the newly inducted police sniffer dogs have also been deployed for the first time at a public event,” said Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saksena adding, “I would request the public to enjoy the festival safely and responsibly without indulging in consumption of any illegal substances.”