Tibetan NGO to stage protest against China

PANAJI/MARGAO: The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has said that it will stage protests against Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 8th BRICS Summit, which begins later this week.

Tibetan Youth Congress president Tenzing Jigme has demanded that China end the illegal occupation of Tibet. He has stated that over 1.2 million Tibetans have died as a result of Chinese invasion since 1949. “As long as the occupation continues, as long as the communist government continues with their hard line stance and policies; ignoring the cries of the Tibetan people, the struggle and resistance of Tibetans will continue,” Jigme stated in a press statement.

Tibetan Youth Congress is the largest Tibetan NGO based in Dharamshala, working for the freedom and independence of the Tibetan people. TYC is planning to organise protest demonstrations during the visit of the Chinese President to Goa for the summit.

Meanwhile, the Margao town police Wednesday arrested 11 Tibetans, who were protesting the organisation of the BRICS summit.

According to the police, 11 Tibetans, who are based in Karnataka, reached Margao on Wednesday and protested against the holding of the BRICS summit.

Police said that they were arrested under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Margao. The SDM warned them after which they were asked to leave. Police said that the 11 Tibetans have been asked not to create any scene and added that a strict vigil is being kept on such activities.