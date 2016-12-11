Tiatr Reviews J P Pereira

Love is blind

Menino de Bandar’s new tiatr ‘Love is Blind’ is a family melodrama of aged parents and their children but with a difference.

The story opens with Oliver and Francesca celebrating the christening of their son Maxy who is born after 15 years of marriage. Their trust in God and the expertise of a doctor has helped them fulfil this dream. Unfortunately the son has a heart problem and needs to be operated. To pay for the surgery the parents sell all their ornaments. The son grows and falls in love with Malaika. They are married and soon have a daughter. Malaika dominates her husband and treats his parents badly. One day her mother Alvira comes to visit them. She observes the happenings in the house and decides to do something about it. That is the difference which has to be watched on stage.

Menino de Bandar scores with the twist in the tale. He has also introduced new singers who are very good which is like an additional bonus. New faces, new voices and new style of singing, is what you can expect from this tiatr. The cast has veteran Angela playing the tragic mother with ease. Janice is very realistic as the evil Malaika while Avila makes a fine and loving Skyla, the granddaughter. Lavina is the rich Alvira and does her role in style. Maxcy is Maxy, the son and Satyawan Tari is superb as the tough but loving Oliver. A great performance! Clint and Menino along with new entrant Wilma, do well in their brief entries. Pitush, Agnelo, Hilary and the little Roosevelt (Kitem Re) add humour.

The band has Cruz playing the trumpet and at times the saxophone. He is well supported by Ashburn on trumpet, Francisco on drums, Clinton on keyboard and Francis on bass. Janice renders the opening song. There are good songs by Analie, Avila, Lavina, Hillary and Clint. New singers, Wilma, Faviola, Remila, Jesmon and Anson have good stage presence, nice voices and render various solos, duos and duets which are entertaining. Do watch the show and encourage the new talent!

Mhakach Kiteak

Roseferns throws in a good dose of suspense in his 87th production titled ‘Mhakach Kiteak’, a tale of love, betrayal and the outcome of accumulating wealth through illegal means.

The tiatr opens in Delhi with Candy, who has faced many tragedies asking the Priest, ‘Why Me’. The Priest tries to convince her and tells her to move on in life with the help of the Almighty. While in Goa, Ivans is to be felicitated for his social work. His wife Aruna, father Carlito, brother Velroy and an uncle are happy for his achievement, but no one knows the truth that Ivans and his uncle are into drugs and other illegal activities. Ivans also tries to woo Candy, who is now settled in Goa. Velroy knowing the truth hides it from Aruna and Carlito so that they are not hurt. One fine day there is a message on the cell phones of each family member. The message reads ‘What happened to Monica? Where is her Child?’ The rest is to be watched on stage, in this finely woven tale that builds to a fine climax.

Good dialogues, sleek direction and great music are the highlights of this show. Add to this the acting and plenty of humour. Roma as Aruna and Antonette as Candy do well in their respective roles. Creto is good as Velroy, the loving and caring youngster who is at times hot tempered. Tari plays the innocent looking Ivans, although crooked to the core. Roseferns is the dignified Carlito and Rosario de Benaulim, the smooth talking uncle, but selfish and evil. Dorothy, Nato and Selvy provide plenty of humour with good support from Reggie and Sunil.

As always, the band is a treat. The couple of numbers played before the show is enjoyable. Theo and Selwyn on trumpet, Arif on keyboard, Daniel on bass and Ivo on drums, combine to provide great music. Creto renders the opening song in style. There are other good songs by Roma, Antonette, Rosario, Creto, Brian and others. Roseferns pays a beautiful tribute to the armed forces while Francis de Tuem takes a tough look at the recent issue of demonetisation and Tari sings a solo on charity. Don’t miss this tiatr!

Tom and Jerry

The names of the two lovable cartoon characters are used for two ungrateful sons in this tragic tale of a mother. Jr Reagan’s tiatr ‘Tom & Jerry’ tells of the sacrifices of a mother.

The play open with the celebration of feast of Mother Mary and the Parish Priest is thanking those who celebrate the feast. Suddenly the Church bells start ringing and an elderly woman with her face covered is dragged in as the culprit. She wants to tell the story of her life and everyone agrees. The tale begins through flashback. Berta is awaiting the return of her two sons, Tom and Jerry, from London. They have come with their fiancée’s, Ana and Diana. The mother is happy and the sons are marriage to them. Beauty is the evil one. He wants to have an affair with Berta, who he secretly loved but she refuses and he swears to mess her life. He spreads rumours with the help of an old gossip and the educated daughters-in-law who have lived in England suddenly begin hating Berta. In a violent scene just before the intermission, the old lady is beaten by her daughters-in-law while the sons just watch. But for the mother the worst was yet to come.

There is plenty of violence against the mother by the two women over gossip and made up stories. The woman never retaliates. The cast has Irene in the role of the mother, the role is well executed. Anna and Ofelia are the two cruel daughters-in-law. Jeremiah and Marathe play the two spineless ungrateful sons. Rosario Botelho, the fine actor that he is, has been playing roles of various unsavoury characters in recent times. He is called Beauty, although he acts as the beast. Andrew plays the gossipy old lady. Justino, Evaristo and Reagan do minor roles. The comedy should have been a foil to the tragic acts. Cedric, Ashton, Jose de Velim and Anthony could have been funnier.

Macroy (trumpet), Menino (saxophone), Daniel (bass), Rohan (keyboard) and Xavier (drums) provide good music. Reagan renders the opening song. There are other songs by Agusto, Andrew, Ofelia, Olga and others. Solos by Evaristo and Jeremiah need special mention and a fine quartet from Ashton-Andrew-Cedric-Jose.