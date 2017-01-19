Tiatr Reviews by J P Pereira

Patkachem Farikponn Chukona

J P Pereira

‘Patkachem Farikponn Chukona’ is the new tiatr written and directed by Nicky de Ambora and produced by Teotonio dCosta. A tussle of the in-laws, political corruption and the final retribution for the sins committed.

The tiatr opens on Johnson who is married to a woman who is argumentative and ill tempered. She is Monica, rich, flamboyant and evil. They have three sons, Bonny, Ronnie and Sunny. Bonnie is differently- abled but is very keen on marriage. Ronnie works for a private firm and Sunny is unemployed. Ronnie loves Wilma but the mother will not accept as she was deserted by her unwed mother at the door of one Baltazar, who raised her with lots of love and care. The two lovers get married while the mother pretends to accept and plans to destroy Wilma’s life. Shantaram is the local politician who is Monica’s ‘friend’. The play then goes on to depict the lives of these characters, till the final retribution.

The play has some good dialogues, sleek direction, good acting, an attractive setting with special scenes from Nicky Decors and timely light effects from Anthony de Ambajim. Added treat is the fine band led by Ramiro. Gloria is Monica; she does her role well, a smile on her face whilst perpetrating evil on others. Sandra is Wilma, cast well as the daughter-in-law. Rosario Fernandes plays the role of Johnson with his fine acting throughout. Cajie, Raul and Nicky play the three sons. Teotonio is great as the lecherous and corrupt politician and the pick is Michael Diniz, superb as Baltazar. Great acting! Selvia, Sanio and Cajy provide the lighter moments.

The band is superb. Ramiro Mascarenhas and his young son Joyrus enthrall on the trumpet. Anthony Azavedo on saxophone, John superb on drums, Wilson on bass and Aquino on keyboard combine well. The two instrumentals before the show were a real treat. The opening song with special scenes is rendered by Nerissa-Raul-Sanio. There are other songs by Rosario de Benaulim, Olga, Osvi, Valencio and Sheikh Amir. Solos by Nerissa, Aviela and one on the power of God by Sanio are superb. The three based in Dubai, have great voices and are good to hear. This tiatr is definitely worth watching!

Ghutt

Told in the flashback format, ‘Ghutt’ is the new tiatr from SB Productions, written and directed by John D’Silva. The tiatr shows what happens when secrets are hidden from loved ones.

The tiatr opens with Lester waiting at the entrance of the Colvale jail. On being asked, he explains that he has waited for five years, for the person to be released. And then in flashback begins the story. Monica wants the job of an educator advertised by Lester. He has a baby in the house and needs someone to look after the house. Monica, who lived with her brother Nicky in Pune, begins work in right earnest. At times the brother visits her but both have a secret as to why they have come to Goa. Time passes and Lester who was a loner begins falling in love with Monica. She is happy but then enters Janice. She is the mother of the child, a woman who wants to enjoy life and was married to Lester’s brother. After the death of the brother she gave birth to a child whom she abandoned. What happens next is to be watched on stage as the story unfolds and enters the second half that begins with another flashback.

The story has its moments, to end with an impressive climax. The light effects are important in this type of shows and Jimmy does a fine job. The actors do well. Meeta does the role of Monica, soft spoken, loving and caring but different in the second part. A fine act! Anisha is the other lover in the second half and Sasha does the carefree intoxicated Janice in style. Anif is cast well as Lester and Ivan is Nicky, the loving brother. Peter de Pedda plays a negative role and Socorro de Sta Cruz is the eye-catching officer. There are humorous moments with Kenny and John creating ripples of laughter in the audience. Kenny impresses with his underplayed comic acts and Sasha lends good support in one of these acts.

Cristo (trumpet), Dias (saxophone), Jason (drums), Jose (keyboard) and the petite Twiggy (bass) play good music. Sasha renders the opening song and then returns for two solos and a quintet. There are other songs by Socorro, Peter, Ivan and John. The tiatr is indeed watchable!