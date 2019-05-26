TIATR REVIEW – JP Pereira

College life

After the successful ‘100%’ last year, a tiatr that looked into happenings in schools, Menezes Theatre has released ‘College Life’. This is an insight into the lives, behavior of students, happenings, and political interference in colleges today. Written and directed by Mario Menezes and presented with a cast that has talented children of tiatrists, this is a fine package of entertainment with lots of information.

In the tiatr, the happenings in a college are depicted. The students have their dreams, many have come to spend their time on quality education while others are there just to get a degree. There are some poor kids who cannot get admission although they have a high percentage and others who are admitted on the strength of donations. Political interference, ragging, misuse of the sexual harassment clause, elections for general secretary, communalism, and many other issues are effectively dealt with. Watch this fine drama that ends with an impressive climax.

The fine script is directed well by Mario Menezes. There is plenty of good clean comedy, pleasant music and a variety of songs, some serious others humorous, presented on an impressive set of the college building created by Chari and managed by John Hatts with Bobet. Jaison’s light effects are timely. The director extracts great performances from the young artistes. Shenaya as the politician’s daughter is perfectly evil and conniving. A fine act from this talented girl. Skyla is apt as the tough cop. Movin is the principal, Benzer makes a dignified professor, and Bladwin is the peon creating plenty of humour, throughout. One young talent to look out for is Melanie, the ‘English’ speaking peon. The girl is a natural and has perfect comic timing! Elita does a great job as the loud migrant sweeper, Alika is the part time lecturer while Rioma, Amanda, Riosha, Jennifer, Semica, Joesan, Maythan, Edgar, Aniel, and Beckham play the different students, each one doing full justice to their roles. Myron adds plenty of humour and Cruz does a guest appearance, of the politician.

Nazareth (saxophone), Aidan, Nova (trumpet), Clinton (keyboard), Presley (bass), and Manuel (drums) combine well to play some great music. Rosy Alvares (guest appearance) renders the opening song. There are other enjoyable solos, duets, and trios by most of the above mentioned youngsters, who have added a lot of energy and fun to the tiatr. Very much recommended. Tiatr lovers go for it! College students do watch this tiatr. It is different, it is about YOU and it is very good entertainment too!

‘Ek Ghor Don Chulli’

Prince Jacob Production has released their new tiatr, ‘Ek Ghor Don Chulli’. This is a family melodrama of love, betrayal, selfishness, and the final reward. Recounted with plenty of humour, the play entertains with a message of how true love can conquer.

Angela and Romeo are an elderly couple. They love each other and as they have no child. Royson, Romeo’s younger brother gets all the love and affection. For Angela, he is the son she could not have and Royson treats her like a mother. Into this happy household enters Natasha. A domineering young woman, she marries Royson and has him obeying all her wishes. The older couple is treated badly. Angela fights back but Romeo tries to convince her that love and kindness can do wonders. Apart from these characters there is Mergulhao, Natasha’s uncle from Portugal who has come to spend some time with her. Liliput is Natasha’s adopted brother, Lapit is the helping hand, and Carmelin sells fish. There is also Dona, a meddling neighbor. All these characters join together, to recount this tale that has some surprises and the realisation that goodness does prevail.

This is a script with good messages, thoughtful dialogues, and plenty of humour. The direction is slick and the songs are nice. A fine set from Chari managed by Joaquim, Edward and Ashley, some good light effects from Inacio, and the special scenes during the opening song add to the quality of the play. Maria Lourdes and Valency are the two rivals and deliver good acting with the right display of emotion. Jacinto and Jonathan act well as the two brothers, the former loving and understanding, the latter genuinely unsure. Michael is great as the ‘Portuguese’ uncle, and Diana is apt as the meddling neighbor. Venicia as Carmelin, Jacob as Liliput and Cedric as Lapit bring the house down with some well timed comedy. The pre interval act has reasons for sadness but later, turns into a laugh riot.

Seby Moraes (trumpet) leads a fine band. Menino (saxophone), Rizban (bass), Carey (keyboard) and Jason (drums) back the various songs. Jacob renders the opening song. There are good solos, duets and trios from Valency, Venicia, Lourdes, Bonnie Alvin, Agnelo de Dabolim, Jonathan, Cedric, and Jacob. The solo from Lourdes on mothers and the duo from Jacob and Cedric on professions in Goa, stand out. This is an enjoyable tiatr which not to be missed!