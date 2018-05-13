Tiatr REVIEW JP Pereira

Porzoll

John DSilva’s new tiatr ‘Porzoll’ is in praise of the girl child. This is for those parents, who want sons and are unhappy when a girl is born.

Peter is blessed with a daughter. He is unhappy, as he wanted a son. The infant is abandoned in the park. John, a friend, had his doubts. He follows Peter, picks up the child and tells everyone that she is adopted from the orphanage. Peter finally gets a son. The son and the deserted daughter grow. He turns into a drunkard, she joins the police force. There is also another mother whose son has gone abroad. He was born out of marriage and has unfortunately forgotten that his mother exists. And life goes on for all these characters, as the drama ends with support for daughters.

John DSilva has tried to portray the importance of daughters, who at times are more caring than the sons. Many achievements of girls are highlighted and many sons are condemned. The cast has Meena in the role of the daughter. As usual, fine acting and dressing sense. Meeta as the old mother has to cry most of the time. Peter acts well as the father with regrets, Ivon is cast well as the wayward son and John is the humorous friend who raises the abandoned girl. Augusto plays the son who has forgotten about his mother. Kenny adds his touch to the many humorous situations with John. Newcomer Alleluia Dudush.com adds flavour to the comedy with his hairstyle and comic timing. Welcome to the Konkani stage!

The band to back the various songs is led by Francis. Augusto renders the opening song and returns later for a nice solo. There are other good songs from Ivon, John, Peter and others. A duet from Meeta and Kenny stands out. A reminder of those comic duets one would hear in Konkani dramas.

Tumi Konnank Zai

Comedian Sally presents a tragic tale of parents and children in his new tiatr titled ‘Tumi Konnank Zai’. The tragedy is offset by the humorous comedy, from this ace comedian and the others.

Gracy and Rodney are in love. Rodney’s father objects and disinherits the son. The true lovers get married. Cut to the next act. Time has passed and the couple have two sons. Dylan is in London and married while Darren is in Australia. Gracy is very sick. She is not told of the illness and the doctor has given her two years. It is brain tumour! The elder son come to visit, offers help, but his wife refuses. He relents! The younger son also comes visiting, tells the parents of his marriage and stays in a hotel. When requested by the parents to bring his wife home, he asks them for something. He has told his wife that his parents are dead! Then begins turmoil. The sons are not interested in helping and the parents are neglected. The rest of the story is to be watched on stage to see how some parents suffer and how selfish, the children can be at times.

This is a tragedy throughout. Parents keep on suffering, the children keep on making demands. But later, the father plays tough. The pre-interval act is enacted in style. There is plenty of humour to offset the tragic situations. Sally has the audience laughing, with his antics, as the old uncle. There are some good songs and the music is good to hear. The cast has Dacia as Gracy. Superb performance of a loving wife and mother. She later returns as the wife of the elder son. Crostina is the wife of the younger son. A negative role, very well done! Victor acts well as Dylan, torn between parents and a demanding wife while Pierson as Darren is quite evil and disrespectful towards the parents. Trindade plays Rodney, the father hit by one tragedy after another. Socorro de Sta Cruz is cast well as the doctor. In the humorous acts, Sally excels as the old man with an eccentric daughter. He had the audience in splits. Newcomer Glenny adds punch to the comedy, as his daughter. Aurelius and Marcus lend good support.

Anthony de Velim on trumpet, leads a band of fine young musicians. Miles, (trumpet), Ashley (keyboard), Deflon (drums) and Shelton (bass) rock the show with some great music. Ashley does a fine background too! Pierson renders the opening song. There are good songs from Dacia, Crostina, Socorro, Jr Reagan and others. A solo from Socorro de Sta Cruz and a duo from Victor with Trindade stand out. Peviolla and Wilma, the two talented sisters render two duos in style. Watch this show!