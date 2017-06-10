Tiatr Review JP Pereira

‘Jivitacho Arso’

Francis de Dicarpale has recently released a tiatr titled ‘Jivitacho Arso’. This one is quite a stunner! The play with the impressive opening act till the beautiful climax has lots to tell and is packed with superb entertainment value. Yet another police personnel, Francis de Dicarpale, displays his talent on the Konkani stage.

The opening scene of the tiatr shows a poor father anxiously waiting for his little son in his tiny hut. The little fellow returns from school and since there is no food in the house, the father gives the boy some money to buy biscuits so he doesn’t go hungry. Meanwhile a storm is raging outside and as the boy goes to the shop, catastrophe strikes and a huge branch from a tree breaks and crushes the poor man and his hut, killing him instantly. Cut to the next act. The little boy, Sheldon, is shown selling newspapers in the morning and then attending school later. A rich lady, Jasmine, who has a successful business and is a philanthropist, has pity and decides to help him. She admits him into the orphanage that runs on a grant sponsored by her. The priest in charge takes genuine care of the children. Years later, the young boy through sheer hard work qualifies to be a doctor. Meanwhile the kind lady has problems in the family. Her brother in law, Connie is married to a shrewish woman Karen. He is hen-pecked and the wife is quite selfish. Her daughter, Janet however is loving and caring and that is a blessing. Watch what happens later, to these characters, as life takes its toll but God almighty looks after those who love and trust him.

The writer-director has done a wonderful job. The beautiful and touching script, the sleek direction, acting and the comedy are the biggest assets. The music packs a punch. The setting for the first act with the tree in the background and the light effects add quality to the production. This is one play that all should see.

The well chosen cast gives their all. Chitra is the kind and loving Jasmine and displays great emotion with just the right amount of anger at times. Dolly acts well as the shrewish Karen and Crostina regales the audience with her mischievous but also emotional act. Joe Dicarpale does well as the dominated Connie, at times challenging his wife but finally giving in. Cajie de Cacora makes a fine doctor and also plays the father who dies in the opening act. Quite a natural! Andrew Fernandes, after all those roles of corrupt ministers, impresses with this role of a priest, very dignified and kind. Augusto does a minor role of the goon. The comedy is a laugh riot leaving the audience in splits throughout. Rieza and Sally are fine but Nato and Creto really rocked the hall. Creto is going great guns in the comic acts.

Anthony de Velim leads the band. Miles (trumpet), Seby (bass), Ashley (keyboard) and Daflon (drums) play great music. The first two numbers, played before the show, were superb. There are good songs from Jr Reagan, Cajetan de Curtorim, Augusto, Creto, newcomer Jason and others. A solo each from Chitra and Evaristo de Arambol, a duet from Evaristo with Rieza and a trio from Cajiie de Cacora-Augusto-Andrew are the pick. This is a show that has to be watched. The new director impresses. Go for it!