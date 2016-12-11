Tiatr Review J P Pereira

Khobro

Menino Mario’s new tiatr titled ‘Khobro’, delves into the hipocrisy practiced by many Catholics who have that ‘holier than thou attitude’.

Albertin is involved in all the activities happening in the Church. She helps in organising Church activities, is part of the community meetings (somudai), attends the mass daily and takes keen interest in her sense of dressing. The last mentioned feature is the most important, as everyone ‘looks at her’. But at home, the husband has to prepare food, wash clothes and do all the household chores. He is upset but gives in to the wife’s demands. When the community meetings are held, the bible is read. Whatever problems are shared at the somudai soon spread throughout the village. Everyone wants to gossip about each other and thereby create problems. There is also a parallel story of a broken romance between Romeo and Seema, two youngsters roam the same village. Watch the show on stage to know what happens next, in this absorbing tale of real life happenings.

Menino Mario brings to the fore the bad effects of gossip and the practice of faith. The writer-director has dealt with a sensitive topic. Incidents depicted in this story are reflection of what happens in most villages in real life. The script is nice complimented with natural acting and right costumes. It is nice to see good vibes between a cast of new faces and some veterans. Betty Alvares makes a fine Albertin. Sententious till fingers begin pointing at her. Regina acts well as Seema, the girl deserted by her lovers. Clint is the local Romeo, Mario does well as the Parish Priest and Gladston is Savio, the spineless guy who ditches his bride at the altar. The pick is Jack de Colva. This veteran comedian plays the dominated husband in style. Adding humour to his role he is great in every act. Sonali, Master Win and Walter provide good humour. The three combine well.

The band has Nazareth, great on saxophone, Glen on drums, Angelo on keyboard and Wellington on bass. The four make a good combination. Master Win with Menino Mario, Regina, Walter and Jack present the impressive opening song. There are good solos from Valencio, Conception de Tuem and Gladston. Ashbel and Ashwini render a nice duo, but the best is the quartet from Win-Valencio-Conception-Clint. Four encores especially for Win. An enjoyable and educative show not to be missed!

Tim Pois Assat

Love and unfaithfulness between siblings is the underlying theme of Dominic Carvalho’s new tiatr titled ‘Tim Pois Assat’. The curtain opens on a girl waiting for her boyfriend on the beach. But the boy does not turn up and the girl is saved from getting abducted by Frank. The next act has Kevin awaiting the arrival of his sister, Swizel, from Dubai. Both are worried about each other’s future. Since Kevin is in love with Rhea, Swizel wants him to settle down in life. Rex is the womaniser who tried to trap Rhea but was rejected. But he still wants her. Swizel returns to Dubai and then takes Kevin so that he can earn well and Rhea is left alone. Meanwhile Frank is looking for the girl he had saved. When he comes to know it is Swizel he follows her to Dubai and tries to convince her. Watch on stage, the happenings in the lives of these characters.

The play has a nice script but the gullibility of the brother is a bit overdone. The other love story of Frank and Swizel is interesting. The cast act well. Valency shoulders the play with a fine act of the sacrificing sister. Sonia makes a fine debut as the two timing Rhea. Peter de Colva is great as Kevin and so is Johny as Franky. They present just the right emotions in every act. Cyril is impressive as the evil Rex. Dominic plays the role of the doctor. In the comedy, Glena makes a fine debut. Ronny, Socorro and Romualdo add to the humour.

The band has Alex (saxophone), Francisco (trumpet), Santan (drums), Sunny (keyboard) and Agnelo (bass). Reza with Valency render the opening song in style. There are other songs by Eudes, Johny, Reginald and others. Solos by Jose Maria and another by Reginald de Panchwadi need a special mention. The trio of Young Mendes Brothers is impressive and so is a solo by one of these youngsters.