Thunderstorm throws life out of gear in Ponda

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains lashed Ponda and surrounding villages for around an hour from 4 to 5 pm on Friday throwing life out of gear with fire services and electricity department personnel kept on their toes clearing roads, restoring traffic, and saving property. Almost 40 incidents of trees uprooting and collapsing on houses, vehicles or roads were reported in Ponda taluka causing loss to tune of lakhs of rupees.

Kavlem, Marcaim, Veling, Farmagudi, Dabal and Warkhande areas were badly affected. Luckily, no casualty was reported.

Fire personnel from Ponda and Kundaim altogether attended to around 20 calls of incidents of trees or branches collapsing on houses. Around 15 calls of trees collapsing on roads were also reported.

At many places, trees snapped electric wires and damaged poles. Fire personnel were busy clearing trees till late night. In Warkhande area of Ponda town, four incidents of trees uprooting were reported. Two houses were also damaged.

Two to three incidents of trees collapsing on road in Farmagudi was reported with Ponda-Panaji highway blocked for an hour.

A car parked along the road at Farmagudi was also damaged. At Marcaim, a jackfruit tree collapsed on the junction near industrial estate blocking Ponda-Marcaim and Marcaim-Mardol roads for an hour while in Kavlem area, roof of many houses were damaged.