Thumbs down for Café Bhonsle Square pedestrianisation plan

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

City traders on Wednesday opposed pedestrianisation of Café Bhonsle Square and instead asked for introduction of mass transport system stating that private vehicles were the root cause of traffic congestion and parking in the city.

Traders pointed out that beautification and pedestrianisation plan would affect their business and submitted an appeal for a parking plan so as to enable motorists to park their vehicles in an orderly manner.

Around 57 traders, who signed the appeal, suggested installation of traffic signals at prime spots, proper marking of zebra crossings, regular clearance of garbage, besides posing questions over St Inez and Rua de Ourem creeks.

Prominent citizens said that Panaji city has a floating population and the authorities have to respect public sentiments before taking any decision. They said Imagine Panaji Smart City Development (IPSCD) cannot impose pedestrian plaza on the residents, but has to place other options before them.

A resident asked why the government was considering only the Café Bhonsle Square for pedestrianisation when there was also Azad Maidan area available for beautification and pedestrianisation.

They residents said that first the parking problem should be resolved and then beautification and pedestrianisation should be thought of.

“We need effective point-to-point public transport system to help decongest the city traffic,” they said.

Chief executive officer of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri said “Planning is always easy but execution is very challenging,” adding, “We have consulted residents seeking their views and would plan accordingly.”

Chaudhuri added, “We (IPSCDL) will do what people want and would execute the plan in consultation with the traders at the Square.”

At present there are around 40 spaces for four-wheelers and 127 for 2-wheelers and once this is planned parking will be relocated, Chaudhuri stated, adding, vehicular population increases with the increase in population of the area.