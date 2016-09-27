Three years after Porvorim violence, cops chargesheet 51 Nigerians, Ghana national

PANAJI: Almost three years after a group of Nigerians and a Ghana national resorted to violence along the National Highway (NH-17) at Porvorim causing damage to property and allegedly assaulting police personnel, the police have filed a chargesheet against 52 accused persons before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Tuesday.

The chargesheet has been filed against 51 Nigerian and 1 Ghana national under as many as 15 charges including attempt to murder, rioting as well as assaulting or obstructing public servant and blocking the national highway (NH-17). The incident was reported in October 31, 2013.

According to information, police have recorded statement of around 92 witnesses including that of senior police officers in the case. Police had also obtained video footage as well as photographs in connection with the case. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi is the investing officer in the case.

Of the 52 accused, four Nigerian nationals (in drug cases) are currently in the judicial custody while police claimed that 36 accused are under the radar while 8 others have reportedly gone underground. It may be recalled that accused had created ruckus following the alleged murder of Obodo Uzoma Simeon (a Nigerian national) at Parra. The Nigerians had stopped the hearse van at Porvorim along the NH-17, which was carrying the body of the deceased Simeon. Policemen were assaulted, vehicles were damaged and the body of Simeon was pulled out of the hearse van and kept on the NH-17, disrupting traffic for over three hours.