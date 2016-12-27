Three train stations evacuated in Moscow after bomb warning

MOSCOW: Thousands of people were evacuated from three train stations here on Monday after a bomb warning, the media reported.

After receiving a telephone call warning of a suspected explosive device, Moscow police evacuated Leningradskaya, Yaroslavskaya and Kazanskaya stations, EFE news reported. The last major terrorist attack in Russia took place in December 2013, when two suicide bombers killed 34 people at the Volgograd railway station.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a tightening of security measures inside and outside the country following the assassination of the country’s ambassador to Ankara and the attack in

Berlin.

The Russian Federal Security Service ruled out the possibility of a terrorist motive behind the crash of the defence ministry’s Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea on Sunday with 92 people on board.