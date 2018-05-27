Three MP tourists held in Betalbatim gangrape case 

MARGAO : The Colva police on Saturday arrested three tourists from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for gangraping a 20-year-old woman from Salcete and beating up her 22-year-old boyfriend on Betalbatim beach where they had gone for spending evening time on Thursday.

The police cracked the gangrape case within 24 hours by making good use of ‘location’ system of mobile phones.

Two young tourists were arrested in the wee of Saturday while the third accused was nabbed later in the morning.

Police teams nabbed two accused from Karmali railway station and the KTC bus stand, Margao, while the third tourist was arrested at the Konkan railway station, Margao.

The three accused from Indore – Ram Santosh Bharya (24), Sanjeev Pal (25) and Eshwar Makwana (24) were arrested and lodged in police custody, the police said.

The woman was gangraped by the three masked men on Thursday night on the beach where she and her boyfriend had been spending evening time.

The police said the woman was restrained, gangraped and robbed by pointing a knife and a coita.

Eshwar is the main accused in the case who filmed the sexual assault on a mobile phone. Thereafter the accused started demanding money. They threatened the couple saying that they would circulate the video clip if money was not coughed up by the couple.

Confirming the arrests made, a senior police officer said the accused have confessed to the crime.

The accused tourists had been staying in a rented room at Colva since May 23, and had visited Goa last year too.

A police team raided the rented room and recovered weapons like a stolen coita, a knife and other things.

The police have seized six mobile phones of the accused and three masks.

After robbing and gangraping the woman and beating up her boyfriend, the accused travelled in three different directions – Sanjeev left for the Karmali railway station, Santosh travelled to the Margao bus stand and Eshwar went to the Margao railway station.

Eshwar was in contact with the woman, and revealed whatever that had been spoken about to his accomplices.

The police succeeded in arresting the accused after zeroing in on ‘location’ system of mobile phones.

Inspector-general of police Jaspal Singh on Saturday visited the Margao police station and took stock of the situation, guiding the investigation into the case.

Speaking to media persons in the presence of South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas, Singh said the case has been cracked and the accused have been lodged in police custody.

Police inspector Navlesh Dessai is investigating the case.

The gangrape has triggered public concerns in the state especially in South Goa.

Several women activists have raised concerns over the safety of women and children, demanding intensified police patrolling along the coast.

Denouncing the sexual assault, Congress Mahila Mandal president Pratima Coutinho said the incident has tarnished the image of the state.

She demanded round-the-clock police patrolling along the state beaches.

Margao-based women’s rights activist Auda Viegas said the tourists coming to the state must abide by the rules.

“…There need to be strict rules for tourists to abide by. This incident has proved that women and children are not safe at all… There needs to be strict and quick action so that no one is allowed to even touch a girl,” Viegas said.

Aaam Aaadmi Party also condemned the gangrape, calling it shameful and a blot on the dignity of women.

A delegation led by Ramiro Mascarenhas and Brian Rodrigues met the sarpanch of the Betalbatim village panchayat and demanded that a gram sabha should discuss the safety of women on its beaches.

Later the delegation also visited the Colva police station and also the deputy superintendent of police’s office, seeking quick action against the culprits so that they are convicted at the earliest.