Three more Omanis arrested in Hyderabad marriage racket

IANS

HYDERABAD

Continuing its crackdown on aged Arab nationals marrying minor girls, Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested three more Omani citizens and two qazis.

As part of the investigations into the racket busted last week, police conducted searches at various places and made the arrests.

Ali Abdullah Rafi, one of the chief qazis of Hyderabad who was absconding, was arrested in the old city and based on the information provided by him three Omani nationals who were in the city to marry minor girls were taken into custody. An assistant qazi was also arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told reporters that the police have also initiated proceedings to deport two Qatari nationals.

One of them was identified as 75-year-old Baloshi Abdullah Mubarak Abdullah, a blind man who has a pacemaker and is undergoing dialysis thrice a week. The police official claimed that he married 10 times and was in the city for the 11th marriage.

However, since no evidence was found against him and since he is a chronic patient, authorities contacted the Oman embassy for his deportation. Another Omani national Qamees Mohammed will also be deported.

Last week, the police claimed to have busted a huge racket with the arrest of 20 people including five Omani and three Qatari nationals.

The police official said steroids and medicines to boost sexual potency were recovered from one of those arrested.