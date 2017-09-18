Three more bodies recovered

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The three more bodies of Goan picnickers, who had been swept away by the gushing water on Sunday at the Nagarmadi waterfall, Karwar, were recovered on Monday.

Confirming this to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Karwar police said the body of Renuka Naik is yet to be traced.

The bodies of Marcelina Esteibero, Sameer Gaude and Siddhesh Chari were recovered In the morning.

Postmortem on the body of Marcelina was done on Monday at the civil hospital, Karwar, and funeral for her will be held on Tuesday morning at Curtorim.

“The search operation conducted by police personnel, firefighters and lifeguards was halted at 6 pm. One body is yet to be recovered,” a lifeguard said while speaking to this reporter over the phone from Karwar.

The search operation will resume on Tuesday.

Thousands of people, including politicians, attended the funerals held for Fiona Pacheco and Franzila Pires who had met watery grave at the waterfall on Sunday.

The bodies were laid to rest at the Raia cemetery.

Also, hundreds of people bid adieu to Siddhesh Chari from Mestawado Vasco on Monday.