Thoughts For Goa Legislators Day

Nandkumar M Kamat

What our ex and incumbent legislators would discuss on Goa Legislators Day, January 9?

Portugal has bestowed the knighthood, in the name of Prince Henry the Navigator, its second highest national civil honour on veteran Goan politician , ex MLA and ex MP Eduardo Faleiro. The Portuguese PM, Dr Antonio Costa would personally bestow this decoration at a special function on January 11 at Panaji’s consulate.

Goa misses services of erudite legislators and parliamentarians like Shri Faleiro. He had the vision of sending strong minutes of dissent as MLA and committee member when MGP government had prepared a house committee report recommending dissolution of the communidades of Goa.

Would our legislators introspect what Goa legislative assembly has achieved in past 53 years? They would be astounded if they compare the performance with much younger assemblies like Sikkim. Would they say, honestly and fearlessly in unanimous voice that Goa being a small state doesn’t deserve devolution of mandatory powers under 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments to 191 Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), two Zilla Panchayats and 14 Urban local bodies (URBs)?

Would they make it clear to the people tha t their own sphere of political influence, power, prestige, privileges and positions would be reduced if such a devolution, pending since 1992 is done despite token assurances in their manifestos?

Would they introspect on what Goa has achieved 50 years after winning the opinion poll in favour of retaining the union territory status? Would they discuss the incremental marginalistion of the official language Konkani in administration, education, economy, trade, commerce and employment and the fact that Goa is only state in India where the government doesn’t publish its Official Gazette in its official language on the pretext that there is no demand and nobody would read it?

Would they discuss need of good, people friendly public policies and progressive legislative reforms? Would they find whether the legislature library is well stocked with progressive legislations from other states? Would they ponder over the fact that all the 200 plus legislations passed by the assembly since 1964 have not been translated in Konkani and Marathi thus keeping common people and more than 1500 grass roots level elected representatives ignorant about the local laws and rules which govern their lives?

Would they discuss demystification of the structure, function and the role of Goa Legislative Assembly and its various statutory committees? Would they summon the Chief Secretary to give a demonstration of present state of websites of all government departments and demand explanation for their non functioning? The full archives of all the past debates as well as unedited debates of live sessions of Loksabha and Rajyasabha are instantly available on these respective websites but Goa Legislature secretariat doesn’t have online archive of past debates. It is not interested in uploading unedited debates. So would the MLAs assembling for legislators’ day ask the speaker whether Goa assembly considers itself above India’s Parliament? How they define their role as Members of Legislative Assembly-MLA, if it is other than what they have to play inside the House and on its’ committees? Would they resolve to tell Goa’s more than million voters that it is their job to elect a member who can perform efficiently in the house, instead of doing jobs in the name of ‘development’ bypassing local authorities?. Over past 15 years Goa legislative assembly has reached the nadir of its performance in terms of its major legislative functions. Instead of rising as India’s finest, modern, dynamic, vibrant, legislatively active and progressive assembly coming out with good debates, excellent resolutions, model legislations- Goa assembly has become a national joke. Analysis of the contents and the quality of starred and unstarred questions and the debates has shown that assembly sessions have not risen above the level of a village panchayat gramsabha because issues which need to be discussed and solved at panchayat and municipal level are wasting time of the house. MLAs have failed to separate personal interests from public interests. There is a fear of further erosion of the new assembly to be elected within two months because a cacophony of voices have drowned the discourse of the very function of the state assembly and the fundamental role it plays connecting the common people to the highest house of democracy in the state. So voters getting carried away by loyalty to community, caste or sentimental slogans or material promises are likely to forget the very purpose of sending a member to the assembly.

Would MLAs from different political parties as well as independents ponder why no aspiring candidate in coming election is talking about progressive legislative reforms, with specifics? Or practical and pending amendments to obsolete laws and rules? Would the legislators make it clear what they mean by ‘good, pro people, transparent and responsible governance’? Or the day would get over after the customary remarks, ritualistic talks and the same stale entertainment programme?

MLAs have made the assembly and this state very small. They have more interest in commanding and balancing the power equations in their own constituencies than planning and thinking about incremental uplifting of the quality of assembly. Goa assembly is represented in Commonwealth Parliamentary Forum (CPF)- but nothing has been done to translate its resolutions. They need to peep in history and geography.

As demonstrated by Dr Antonio Costa, the PM of Portugal presently on visit to India, Goans or people of Goan origin have excelled themselves nationally and globally in politics, diplomacy, civil administration, delivery of justice and promotion of democratic values. Luizinho Faleiro used to call Francisco Luis Gomes, the Goan parliamentarian and political economist born in Navelim his role model. Instead of getting preserved as a living museum and historic heritage, his ancestral house is crumbling to dust. But Government found Rs 13 crore to build a luxury traffic circle with expensive illuminated dancing fountain at Morajim junction. Those who planned the failed revolt of the natives popularly known as Pinto’s revolt in 1787 were pioneers in Asia to dream about a peoples’ republic in Goa. The BJP woke up very late to plan a memorial to 19 martyrs massacred brutally in Panaji in 1789. Goa Legislators Day needs to be a truly people’s day. MLAs exist only because of the people.