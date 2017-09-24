Those who departed

Frederick Noronha

Sometimes, I feel it makes more sense to celebrate someone while they are alive, rather than wait till it’s too late. After all, that’s when it can make a difference. Goa tends to be an under appreciative society. Apart from a few groups, most don’t hand out recognition at the right time. Singers and musicians, sportspersons and educators, artists and mentors have all gone unrecognised on one excuse or the other.

But, it sometimes makes sense to appreciate a life well spent. To acknowledge the good deeds one leaves behind. And to remind one another that good men too walk this earth. Every once in a way, you get impressed by the deeds of some individual, and appreciate your paths crossed.

Not too long back, one saw the demise of at least three of those we take for granted. One was a senior who belonged to almost another generation, and two of our age, which means somewhere in the fifties.

To begin with, I hardly knew him first hard. But then, we encountered each other at public events. He always came across as a very soft-spoken, humble person, the very opposite of being a self-promoter.

Amrut Kansar was the kind of a man many of us would take for granted. We first heard his name as schoolchildren, when this (to us) little known politician won big and got elected as a Member of Parliament. He went to New Delhi on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. In those polarised times (not to say isn’t now, though in different ways), battle-lines could quite easily be drawn on the basis of party labels. Whom one supported politically then, or the views one held, even as children, often uncannily overlapped with religion and other such accidents of birth.

It was only much later that one got a chance to meet up with Mr Kansar, mostly through citizens’ meeting and such events. Mr Kansar was always extremely polite and very concerned about issues like communalism, casteism and the rights of the underdog.

It was a former schoolteacher of his, the elderly priest Braz Faleiro SJ, who is now leading a retired but mentally active life at Alto Porvorim, who underlined the many qualities of Amrut Kansar. He went on to recall his 14-year-old student in Bicholim’s Our Lady of Grace school, a humble lad from a struggling family at the fag end of Portugal’s long rule in Goa.

In a discussion which meandered through the times of the last phase of Portuguese colonial rule, to the struggle that many faced in those times, Fr Braz offered a better insight into the man and his times. But if you believe that bad things happen in series of three, then Mr Kansar was not the only one whom Goa would miss.

A few weeks earlier, Goa lost – too early, and too suddenly the lawyer-activist Thalmann Pereira. Thalmann, who once shared with me that he had been named after the German radical Ernst Thalmann of the Weimar Republic, might have been more famous as the son of the legendary labour leader Gerard Pereira.

(A dog-eared copy of Gerard Pereira’s book on the pre-Portuguese history of Goa is one of the precious and now an almost impossible to find texts of my collection. Thalmann often expressed an interest in digging out the few remaining copies of that old book and somehow getting it back into the market.)

But Thalmann was also very much an activist in his own right. In his college days, at the MES-Vasco, he was known for his leadership qualities. Like his father, he was an active networker, and was a great organiser. Thalmann had a firm faith in his political views, both rationalist and radical. But he was not one to ram it down anyone else’s throat. In some of my older books, I could even today find a lengthy but patient well-filled inland letter, where Thalmann would discuss many issues relevant to those politically charged times.

My memories of Thalmann go back to two episodes. In one, he had organised a camp in interior Goa. In the 1980s (though I suspect for many middle-class kids today too) this was an eye-opener to some of us collegians. It showed us what we didn’t know about the reality of life in our state. At the camp, we were meant to stage a play for the villagers. But for the like of me I could not wrap my tongue around a double-barrel word which was part of the script. With patience and humour Thalmann got it across, so well that I could still remember it today.

Another instance happened amidst the student politics of those times. Then, various factions of the radical camp were arrogant enough to spend much time fighting with one another. Due to some ideological differences, Thalmann was criticised by the others — unfairly, I thought. But those were the spirit of the times and the hot-headedness of young blood.

A little over a year back, yet another public figure from the world of campaigning and activism passed on, again in a very untimely and unexpected manner. In Goa, our activists and ex-activists fortunately might not be claimed by violent deaths, but that does not make it less tragic. Nor does it mean that their absence is missed any less.

In fact, many of his former college and workmates were marking Lester Fernandes’ first anniversary, when news came in of Thalmann of suddenly taking very ill and being admitted to the ICU, due to a lung complication. If Thalmann would be remember as the organiser and committed ideologue, Lester was everyone’s “nice guy”.

I would hardly imagine anyone could have any difference of opinion with Lester (or the other way around), simply because he was so very accommodating, polite and understanding. Lester was a man of few words; but still waters run deep.

As my brother’s classmate in school, one knew Lester from his early days. He was one of the youngsters of the 1970s, who joined the pre-seminary and then opted for student politics instead. In a way, both can be seen as forms of commitment, though seeming very different at the surface. Silent and ever smiling Lester was as committed to whatever he believed in. I remember him as one of the student activists who would spend days living on a bread and bajji just because they could not afford better. Later on, he moved into journalism, being on the initial Weekender team which carved a niche for themselves, before going into the world of advertising and more.

Maybe Goa needs to recognise those who contribute in better ways. Maybe we need the mechanisms to tell people what they mean to us before it is too late.