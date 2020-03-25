Those defying quarantine to be jailed: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday warned that all those who have been adviced home quarantine due to suspected coronavirus infection, and found roaming on the streets, would be jailed.

He said that special teams led by Additional Magistrates have been formed who would be on the streets scouting for such people who have been adviced to remain home quarantined.

“We have stamped all those who have been adviced to remain home quarantined. If we find anyone roaming outside on the street, they would be taken to the police lock ups or sent to Central jail for 14 days,” he said.

Sawant said that the state government has to take up these extreme steps to ensure that the coronavirus do not spread in the state.

“We don’t have a single positive case of coronavirus infection till now. All our efforts are to ensure that Goa remains coronavirus free state,” the chief minister said.