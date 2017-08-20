Thivim VP to start door-to-door collection of garbage

MAPUSA : The garbage issue and CCTV cameras were discussed at the Thivim gram sabha which was held at the panchayat hall on Sunday.

The gram sabha was presided over by the sarpanch Trupti Shinde in the presence of deputy sarpanch Shivdas Kambli, panchayat secretary Francis Fernandes. The meeting was attended by nine out of eleven panchas.

The panchayat secretary informed the members that garbage is being dumped in the cover of darkness at Madel, Cansa, Bodiem and Dhanva. He said that the panchayat body has decided to install CCTV cameras after by-polls to nab the culprits.

He also informed that the panchayat will start door-to-door garbage collection and will impose a fee of Rs 300 per household annually.

The secretary further said that under the 14th Finance Commission the panchayat has received Rs 24 lakh which will be used for buying a vehicle for collection of garbage. He said that the panchayat will also provide two dustbins per household.

During the gram sabha meeting, the garbage management committee comprising of the sarpanch, panchas and some locals was also formed.

Josephine De Lima raised concern over the health service in the village and said that since the population is increasing there is a need to have two doctors at the health centre.

She also said that the condition of roads is pathetic as they have developed potholes. She said that the roads at some places are narrow and the panchayat should look into the issue.

Replying to her suggestion, the secretary said that “suggestions made will be put up before the fortnightly meeting of the panchayat body.”

Another local Robert Colaco proposed to have a children’s park and jogger’s park at Thivim ground which could be used as a recreation for villagers. He also pointed out to the bad state of the Thivim Gymkhana which is used by anti-social elements and demanded that the panchayat should take up development of the gymkhana.