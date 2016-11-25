Thivim man held for raping 16-yr-old

PANAJI/MAPUSA: Goa police have arrested two accused persons on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl while one more accused is said to be on the run. Incidentally two of the accused arrested are relatives of the 16-year-old victim girl while the third accused is known to the victim’s family.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at Mapusa police station and Porvorim police station on charges of rape, under the Goa Children’s Act and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to information, the Mapusa police registered an FIR against a 36-year-old man from Madel-Thivim following a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim. The accused lured the victim girl and took her to his flat at Madel where he allegedly raped her, informed police. The incident had occurred on November 19, police said referring to the complaint. Later the victim, who is studying in Class XI, narrated the incident to her friend and the matter was subsequently reported to the police. Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused person who is the relative of the victim girl.While she was being counseled, more such incidents came to fore. The victim disclosed that two more persons including a relative, had raped her in 2014 and 2015 at Nerul-Bardez, police said. Referring to the complaint, police said that the accused had sexually harassed the victim and had sexual intercourse with her at Nerul-Bardez on different occasions.