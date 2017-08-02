This time the rate cut is most likely

By Dr D M Deshpande

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting on August 2. It is not the industry alone that is pleading and expecting a cut in interest rates; but a whole lot of other sections of the society too are hopeful of a rate cut.

On the previous meeting of MPC, reference was made to four major price risks. And therefore, it was decided to keep the policy rates unchanged, repo remaining at 6.25%.

One, whether rolling out of GST would result in increase in prices. Second, risk arising out of implementation of recommendations of seventh pay commission with regard to HRA. Third, whether farm loan waivers will upset the fiscal balance of states and the centre. And lastly, whether petroleum prices would continue to remain benign.

Actually, all these risks still remain with just a small possibility of some of them having receded slightly on the ground. For example the pay out on account of pay commission’s recommendations will start having effect only in and after July. Similarly, GST is just about a month old and not too much should be read from its initial play out. The external risk in the form of energy prices seem to have receded a bit since petroleum prices seem to have settled comfortably below $50 per barrel.

However, the big factor is fall in inflation to historic levels (not seen since the year 1999) with figures of consumer inflation going down dramatically to 1.54% in June.

Compare this to July 2016, consumer price inflation that was hovering at 6.1%, you will get an idea of how the fall has been steep and steady for the last several months.

Inflation figure has defied many analysts; it is well below the target band of RBI-2 to 6%. There are signs that the retail inflation has bottomed out in June and it can only rise hereafter.

Yet, if monsoon continues its journey as predicted and if crude oil prices remain benign, we should end this fiscal with an inflation of not more than 4%.

In fact, the SBI projects sub 2% inflation for July and for the full fiscal, an average of 3.5% with a downward bias!

There is a growing numbers of economists who believe that the inflationary expectations have subdued substantially clearing the path for a low price regime. That is why the chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian is talking about ‘paradigm shift in inflation to new low levels’. He seems to suggest that inflation prints for last several months is low and an enduring one and hence the MPC would do well to take it into account while charting the future course of monetary policy.

Factory output has declined to 1.7% in May due to fall in manufacturing and mining. Partly, the fall may be due to introduction of GST and dealers wanting to dispose of all stocks quickly before the roll out of GST.

But manufacturing has been under pressure since demonetisation and earlier.

More importantly, there is a decline in capital goods output by 3.9%; this is a sure recipe for building up of inflationary pressures in coming months.

Very often, the capacity constraints lead to higher level of inflation in India-the proverbial villain of peace!

A growing economy with a vast and ever increasing population burden has to ensure capital output growth is in keeping with this need.

The RBI has also made it clear that its first priority is to clean up the books of commercial banks.

Recently, the deputy Governor has said that a slightly higher interest rate is tolerable and in fact justifiable so that banks do not find lower rate an easy hurdle to pass in their attempt to evergreen loans extended to certain borrowers. ‘Evergreening’ is a term used to describe the practice of banks to give fresh loan or a short term credit to service interest accrued on long term loan of the same borrower. Such a ‘facility’ is routinely renewed so that the loan is classified as ‘standard’ and not ‘bad’ or ‘doubtful’.

On balance, however, there is a valid case for a 25 basis points rate cut. It will be of interest to see the stance of the RBI; whether it will give a hint that it is done with rate cuts cycle, if at all, for this year or depending on how things actually pan out later, there would still be another round of rate cut. For the present though, the RBI ought to change its stance, stand up and deliver a rate cut that will stimulate growth in the economy.