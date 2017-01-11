This PM gets emotional on returning to his roots

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Getting sentimental over revisit to his Goan roots, Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa on Wednesday appealed to the state government to take benefit of the expertise of his country in areas like science and technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture and events.

“I am very happy to be the first Prime Minister of Portugal of Goan origin,” he added.

“I hope that my visit to Goa will contribute to more diverse and forward looking 21st century partnership (between us),” Costa stated, pointing out that this partnership could be based on historical, cultural and personal ties. He also stressed on using family ties and people-to-people contact between Portugal and Goa, for the advantage of the two economies.

Replying to a civic reception accorded to him by the Confederation of Indian Industry at the Adil Shah Palace in the city, the Portuguese Premier said, “Doors must be opened to the future, and advantage taken of the relationship inherited from our common history, towards new strategic partnership for the 21st century.”

Delivering an emotion-filled speech laced with sentiment, Costa said that his Goa visit has a strong emotional side and personal motivation. Maintaining that he was honoured with the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India, Costa said that this was not just one of his visits to a foreign country, but a visit wherein he had created as well as left behind contacts in New Delhi, and met Indian diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru.

Maintaining that it is a pleasure for him to visit Goa, as he would be able to meet again his aunt and cousins, residing along the Abade Faria Road in Margao, the Prime Minister of Portugal said that his father Orlando Costa went to Lisbon, yet never left Goa because Goa never left him.

“Goa is always present in his works,” he maintained about his father, who authored many books, further recalling that his father always used two words – ‘Babush’ and ‘Babulo’ – when he talked to him and his brother.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who chaired the function, thanked the Portuguese for leaving rich heritage in Goa such as Portuguese laws.

“We shared common history for 451 years, and therefore, there is a lot of bonding between Goa and Portugal in the field of culture, music, dance, cuisine and so on, besides laws, including family laws and Common Civil Code” he observed, adding that even though these laws have undergone transformation in Portugal, they are followed in Goa.

“The government of Goa has decided to share a lot of its interests with Portugal, including in the field of oceanography, tourism, cultural exchange, and pharma industry,” D’Souza mentioned, pointing out that the state government wants to take this partnership to a new level after the Goa assembly election.

“We are proud to welcome our own,” he concluded while welcoming the Prime Minister of Portugal to Goa.

Vice-Chancellor of Goa University Varun Sahni in his keynote address said that Goa University has a standalone department of Portuguese studies, as also a chair in Portuguese Studies and Indo-Portuguese Comparative Studies, named after Joaquim Heliodoro da Cunha Rivara, which deals with all aspects of cultural interface between India and Portugal.

“We hope to bring Portuguese history, language and culture to our students, and further increase its exposure to other parts of India,” Sahni maintained, stating that the Goa University proposes to tie up with Portuguese universities for going beyond history, language and culture, and handling all aspects of learning, including natural sciences and hard sciences.

“We also intend to have agreements with these universities for waiver of fees to the students during educational exchange programmes,” he noted.

The Portuguese Prime Minister was also presented with the English translation work of his father’s Portuguese play, ‘Sem Flores, Nem Coroas’, translated by the playwright Dr Isabel de Santa Rita Vas.

Noted Goan industrialist Shrinivas Dempo, in his welcome address said that worldwide there has been a surge in the interest generated towards India and its economy, and that Portugal could make investments in India, in fields like garbage management.

He also thanked the support of Portuguese consulate in Goa as well the Goa University for strengthening ties between Goa and Portugal.

Chairman of CII, Goa council, Shekhar Sardessai proposed the vote of thanks.

The recently departed former president and prime minister of Portugal Mario Soares, who is considered as the ‘Father of Portuguese democracy’ was also remembered during the event.