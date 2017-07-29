This huge fallow land may get new lease of life

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

If all goes well, a huge tract of highly fertile, but uncultivated, farmland at Durga ward of Chinchinim could bloom into a cradle of floriculture and organic farming.

The agriculture department owns the nearly two lakh sq mts farmland at Durga in Chinchinim, which was acquired by the department in 1965. But over the years, the department has failed to make good use of the farmland.

All these years the department has kept the highly fertile land fallow, as it believes that farming does not flourish in low-lying areas. It must be noted here that water is filled in bandharas built in the adjourning land belonging to the water resources department.

The five rooms constructed for the staff have been in dilapidated condition, and tiles of the roof are coming apart. These unoccupied rooms have been a host to creepers and climbers.

Agriculture director Ulhas Pai Kakode and other officials have said that as the land is low-lying it cannot be used for farming.

However, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who visited the farmland with local MLA Filipe Neri Rodrigues, disagrees with Kakode and other agriculture officials.

Sardesai said, “All the agriculture land – be it khazan or low-lying fields – can be used for farming… Low-lying area is not considered deficient. In Japan, low-lying land is used for putting up polyhouses, where highly valued flowers are grown. I am in touch with some overseas experts to introduce the concept here so as to cash in on the land. This uncultivated land can be used either for floriculture or organic farming.”

Sardesai spoke to Kakode and the ZAO officers, who had served there in the past, seeking the reasons for the keeping the farmland fallow. Sardesai was told that the land has not been under the plough, as it is a low-lying tract.

Pitching for adoption of floriculture and organic farming in the state, the Agriculture Minister said that he will speak about these two methods and the Durga land in the assembly.

“Local MLA Filipe Neri Rodrigues has agreed that the Durga land should be farmed… The farmland can be used for growing Goa Orchids. I am in touch with experts in Israel for adopting organic farming in Goa and experts from the Netherlands for embracing floriculture…. We should create a conducive atmosphere for the Goan youth to take up farming,” Sardesai said.

It is pertinent note here that the farmland has never been visited by agriculture ministers in the past.

Rodrigues blamed past agriculture ministers for ignoring the fertile tract of land.