Politicians wooing tiatrists!

Saxtti Shadowman attended the 125th tiatr anniversary celebration at Margao’s Ravindra Bhavan. The guests- TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai and MLA Alina Saldanha began to speak.They spoke very cautiously realising this is the tiatrist community which can do maximum damage to politicians, who bank on Catholic votes. “Tiatrists enlighten us when we go wrong. But sometimes they hit us at personal level; all this apart, I am with the tiatrists and tiatrs will never be censored in Goa,” Shadowman heard Sardesai saying it during his address. The next day, Alina Saldanha also flattered the tiatrists pledging her support to them. She though suggested that tiatrists need to focus on facts to increase viewership. “For the first time in the last week I saw a tiatr and I cried and laughed stepping out of my personal life for a moment. I have now decided to watch tiatrs regularly. I congratulate tiatrists for their art,” Alina, a teacher-turned politician said and gained applause like Sardesai did. “Do you know why these politicians stand by tiatrists,” Shadowman heard a tiatr fan asking another person seated next to him. And he answered… “They learnt a lesson from Mickky Pacheco. Pacheco took tiatrists head on. Demanded censorship and earned their wrath, so much so that it damaged his political career….

Who is taking Goa forward?

The next day, Saxtti Shadowman was in Margao town hanging around at the municipality waiting for his friend. As Saxtti Shadowman was chatting with a cobbler, squatting in the municipality’s corridor, he saw former Nuvem MLA Mickky Pacheco going towards hotel Sarang. “He must have come to highlight some issues before the media and that is the best way to stay in the limelight,” Shadowman thought. Without wasting any time, Shadowman rushed to the hotel and saw Pacheco briefing the media. “The Parrikar government has no teeth. This toothless government has asked someone else to take Goa forward,” Pacheco was heard making the comment. Pacheco also demanded postponement of the panchayat election so that it is conducted in a free and fair manner. Shadowman tried to gain clarity on flamboyant Pacheco’s statement. Shadowman heard a journalist questioning Pacheco, “You had supported Parrikar twice earlier; now, why is that you spit venom, is it because you have no political say or is it to be in limelight.” Pacheco did not hesitate to reply nor did he get angry the way he used to earlier. But the reply led to more questioning. “Friends, you got to understand how the government will run when all the 12 ministers want to eat from a single plate,” he said. Like others, Saxtti Shadowman too did not understand Pacheco’s comment.

The Sonsoddo saga

Shadowman rushed to the wholesale fish market after getting to know that Vijai Sardesai was to launch roadwork worth Rs 1.6 crore. “Those who were criticising us with guitars and music should come and acknowledge the promises we have fulfilled. The media should also highlight it,” Sardesai remarked during the launch of roadwork. “It wasn’t a bad advice,” Shadowman thought. Then Sardesai decided to visit the Sonsoddo garbage dump. The journalists followed him too. Sardesai noted a truck dumping garbage near waste site where bioremediation process was carried out. However, the reply, “Saab ye kachhra upphar se laya…idhar washing karneko,’’ of the truck driver made the Shadowman and everyone else including the minister Sardesai laugh. As Shadowman was wondering why no reaction was coming forth from the minister, pat came the reply, protection measures have to be put in place, otherwise the waste will never be reduced. As Sardesai briefed the media, his voice went dry. However, a media person rushed to his help. Then Shadowman saw Curtorim MLA was being called at Sonsoddo. MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco wasted no time in taking on the almost-dead solid waste management plant in the presence of Sardesai. “First Vijai was silent, now he realised why I was after the Sonsoddo plant,” Shadowman heard Reginaldo telling the media.

Lok Sabha result will be different?

After braving the hot sun at Sonsoddo garbage dump site, Saxtti Shadowman left back for Margao town, on the way also looking for a glass of limboo soda. In the town, Shadowman saw MP Narendra Sawaikar going towards hotel Sarang on Friday afternoon and also saw media persons following the MP. “Modi government completed three years and as an MP, I managed to fulfil 50 per cent of the promises made in my manifesto,” Sawaikar said, while briefing the media. The banner behind him was very reflective. Shadowman saw a lady party worker distributing paper sets highlighting the works taken up under the MPLAD funds in South Goa constituency. The list had three projects in Malbhat, Margao areas, represented by BJP councillor Rupesh Mahatme. “If development has been carried out by BJP how is that it lost in Saxtti in Assembly election,” a reporter of an English daily asked the MP. “That was different. The Lok Sabha result will be different,” was the reply came from the MP. Further Saxtti Shadowman heard Sawaikar replying in negative when another journalist asked him about how many persons in South Goa and Salcete have voluntarily given up LPG subsidy, since he disclosed the state figure to be at 42112.