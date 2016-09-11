BRICS and tricks in Saxtti

Shadowman was as usual on Saxtti tour during the last week. He found a lot of development taking place in the constituency represented by Caetano D’Silva – road widening, shifting of electricity poles, removing of the encroachments, installation of mobile towers etc. “Our MLA was not taken into confidence over this work,” said a Caetano supporter. “Why will the government authorities meet Caitu and Mickky? The work is carried out utilising the funds for BRICS,” argued another – both of them sipping tea at a stall located near the popular Maria Hall. “It is not actually the BRICS, but the government’s tricks,”said a middle-aged man, seemingly a fisherman. The conversation was on till it reached its peak and all three exchanging unparliamentary words annoying the other customers. BRICS-related works in coastal villages of Saxtti have indeed bothered the Saxttikars.

Support for illegal gaddas?

As Shadowman reached Margao from Benaulim, he saw an illegal gadda being erected at the pick-up stand. “MMC councillors are active and a couple of them really believe in transparency and so they will remove it,” was what Shadowman thought. But, what happened was just the opposite. Shadowman heard that two MMC councillors – an experienced and a novice had their alleged hand in the gadda erection. It was costing around Rs 5 lakh for a person to start matka business there. Shadowman heard that the issue of the illegal gadda was brought to the notice of Margao MLA Digambar Kamat by the market vendors association president Vinod Shirodkar. MLA was also informed how illegalities were being encouraged. The gadda was finally removed. Shadowman heard the MLA Kamat warning the councillors, but in a sober way and you know why.

Govt vehicles neglected

Shadowman visited Fatorda PWD office. Several desks in the office were without officials – because ‘they are on leave.’ As Shadowman moved out, a driver interrupted “the vehicle of the South Goa Collector was kept for repairs in a garage at Fatorda for 15 days and was brought back without being repaired.” Shadowman wondered why the vehicle was brought back. Government officers neglect government vehicles, but the same government officials know how to maintain their private vehicles well.

Poster contests of politicians

Little further from Fatorda is Arlem. The traffic island here is the best place to gain political prominence and more importantly for the two political rivals of Fatorda. Shadowman noted how these politicians took advantage of religious events, and through banners and posters greeted the people. “It seems that Vijai Sardesai is pleading with Damu Naik,” reacted a motorcycle taxi pilot, looking at the two rival politicians’ posters – one of greetings of Chaturthi and another of birthday celebrations, installed at the Arlem island. Shadowman heard, the birthday celebration committee of Naik erected their leader’s posters close to that of Vijai Sardesai to score over. Shadowman also noted two footballers—Navelim MLA and minister Avertano Furtado and his new rival Duarto Pires’ posters very close to each other at Navelim junction greeting the people – Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

CM predicts Damu’s win…

Rich and not so rich politicians, experienced and incumbent and novices in politics are celebrating their birthdays in a big way during the election year. So, it happened in Saxtti, particularly in Margao. Shadowman decided to meet the two politicians – Damu Naik and Bhai Naik at their birthday celebrations. Both have thrown their hats in the political ring. “When he was first given the ticket, he came and bowed before us and he won, last time he did not and he lost, this time, if he had bowed, again means he is through,” Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said to the friends of Damodar Naik at his residence on a Saturday evening. Shadowman with his wide-opened ears, heard the Chief Minister further saying,”. Damu will be with me in the cabinet in the next government.” The Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza also visited Damu and Bhai Naik, seeing his political future through the BJP support. Shadowman heard that the birthday celebration report has reached the Malbhat office and at the congested small flat above it on Sunday morning.