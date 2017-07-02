Thieves target PWD quarters in Borda

MARGAO: As many as six houses in public works department (PWD) quarters and a PWD office at Borda were targeted by thieves on Sunday night wherein property worth several lakhs, including gold and cash, has been stolen.

However, police claim that only three houses in the quarters have been burgled while lock of PWD office was broken, but nothing stolen from there.

The houses are few meters away from each other. What is interesting is that the police found gutka stains near one of the houses which has been targeted. Similar chewed gutka stains were found near one of the flats which were targeted by thieves few days back, it was noted.

Police said that the estimate of the stolen valuables was being ascertained.

A fingerprint expert and a dog squad were pressed into service.

According to the information available from sources, thieves escaped with cash and valuables from the house of Prakash Majgaoker. They committed theft of valuables like gold and other items, worth around Rs 3 lakh. Houses of Data Kamat, P Gaoker in the quarters have also been targeted.

There has been a steep surge in theft cases in Margao since past few weeks. Over 20 closed flats have been targeted by thieves in last one and half months.