Thieves settle for mobile phones in Vasco robbery

VASCO: With demonetisation drive rendering the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes defunct, these currency notes seemed to have also become valueless for thieves.

In two-three robbery incidents in Vasco on late Thursday night, it is learnt that the thieves laid their hands only on mobile phones.

It is learnt that unknown culprits entered two-three flats located in the port town and what they decamped with was only mobile phone handsets. In one instance, the unknown persons committed theft of two handsets from a flat belonging to station manager of Vasco railway station P C Chacko, on late Thursday night.

The thieves climbed up to the third floor of Vasco Tower building and committed theft of two mobile phones and some petty cash from the flat occupied by Chacko and his family.

“I have filed a complaint at Vasco police station against unknown persons for committing theft of two mobile handsets and some petty cash,” said Chacko. He

disclosed that total value of the stolen mobile handsets is around Rs 14,000. He said that there were also thefts reported in adjacent flats on the same night.