Thieves lay hands on cash, gold in Nuvem, Navelim house break-ins

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Two house break-in cases have been reported from Nuvem and Navelim wherein cash and gold worth over Rs 13 lakh have been stolen.

Police said that the exact estimate of the stolen property in the two cases was being ascertained; however, the gold jewellery stolen is said to be worth more than the cash robbed.

Maina Curtorim and Margao police have registered the cases under their respective jurisdiction. A dog squad and a finger print expert were pressed into service at the robbery sites, the police said.

According to Maina Curtorim police, in Nuvem incident, unknown persons effected entry into a house after breaking open the kitchen window grills and decamped with cash and gold ornaments. Police said that the cash and the gold ornaments were lifted from a cupboard. The stolen ornaments include bangles, diamond finger rings and other gold articles while the cash amount is said to be around Rs 6 lakh.

Police said that, as per the complainant, the worth of stolen gold and cash works out to be more than what has been preliminarily estimated.

We will ascertain the exact estimate of the stolen property with the help of the complainant, said a police officer of Maina Curtorim police station, who is associated with investigation of the case.

He said although a dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed into service, so far no clue had been obtained.

It is learnt that the house owner had heard some dogs barking before going to sleep, but did not sense any suspicious activity.

An offence under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is being carried out. Mohan Verleker has lodged a complaint in that regard.

In the other case reported from Navelim, similar items were stolen from a house. In this case also, the exact estimate of the stolen cash and gold ornaments was yet to be arrived at, the police said. A window grill was said to be broken open to gain entry inside the house. A dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed into service but no vital clues were found. An offence under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC has been registered.

Meanwhile, at Aquem, cash was robbed from a bungalow by unidentified persons. However, Margao police said that no one has reported the theft to them.