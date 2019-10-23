Thieves decamp with valuables worth Rs 9 lakh at Nuvem

NT NETWORK

Margao

In broad daylight on Tuesday, unknown persons broke into a bungalow at Kirbhat-Nuvem and decamped with gold ornaments, cash and foreign currency worth Rs 9 lakh.

Family members came to know about the theft only when they returned home in the afternoon. The theft took place between 11 am and 1 pm.

Police said that the area is not totally isolated and that there are houses around. The robbers effected entry inside the bungalow by cutting open the grills and committed theft. Maina Curtorim police have registered the offence under sections 457 and 380 of

IPC.

Maina Curtorim police have registered the case as theft, however, so far no arrest has been made. “We are conducting the investigation of the case at present and so far no arrest has been made,” said an officer associated with investigation of the case. “We received a phone call at around 5 pm on Tuesday,” he said.

According to information available, the complainant had gone to Majorda while his wife had gone to drop son during which the theft took place.

As per police, the thieves broke open three cupboards and committed theft of gold ornaments like necklace, gold chains, ear rings, cash of Rs 15,000, some foreign currency, besides other minor items. Some spray was used to silence the dogs, the police informed.