Thieves break into 3 offices in Vasco complex, rob Rs 3.56 lakh

NT NETWORK

VASCO

In a major theft case, cash of Rs 3,56,900 was stolen from three offices based in a complex in the heart of the port town of Vasco during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As per information from Vasco police, a complaint in this regard has been lodged by Eknath Parab of Nasek Consultancy, the office of which is based on the second floor of Rohan Arcade Complex opposite the MPT Institute in Vasco. As per the complaint, some unknown persons effected entry into the office by breaking open the latch of the main door and decamped with cash of Rs 74,900.

Thieves also gained entry into Marine Links Shipping Agencies’ office located at the second floor which belongs to Ujwal Pinto by breaking open the latch of the main door and decamped with cash of Rs 2,32,000.

The culprits also affected entry into the office of S G Hegde and Company located on the first floor of the complex by breaking open the window grills of the bathroom and stole away cash of Rs 50,000. Interestingly, S G Hegde and Company office is under CCTV surveillance but they were put off when the office was closed on Thursday evening, said Vasco police.

Finger print experts and dog squad team was summoned but they could not get any clue. Police have registered a case under sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal

Code.