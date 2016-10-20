They acquiesce to make way for new Zuari bridge

SHAIKH JAMALUDDIN | NT

Staff Reporter

PANAJI

The villagers who will lose their land and houses, and most of all ‘matyecho mog’, to make way for an approach road for the new Zuari bridge are grudgingly ready to lose everything for higher compensation that should be disbursed by following due process.

The villagers maintained that they have not been consulted and notified about the project. Moreover, the government has not yet made any clear announcement about compensation and rehabilitation.

‘The Navhind Times’ spoke to several villagers whose houses, commercial establishments, fields and crosses, besides several coconut trees, are in the ‘firing line’. The people living at Agacaim along the northern side of the Zuari bridge said that nearly 30 houses, including palatial ones, several acres of fertile land, around eight crosses and a chapel will have to be demolished to facilitate construction of the new bridge.

The villagers alleged that in the past they were poorly compensated, and as such they have decided to reject the compensation this time. They said that they would not able to even buy a plot of land and construct a house with the prevailing rates for land.

“We were shocked to learn from newspapers that our land is being acquired for the new Zuari bridge. We have not been informed or notified about the matter… we are scared as we have sentiments towards our houses,’’ the villagers said.

The villagers said they would lose their houses, fields and business establishments. They were skeptical about the compensation of three times more than prevailing rates, questioning whether they can construct new houses, retain businesses and fields with the compensation money.

They said that recently some government officials came to the place and planted stakes in their gardens and fields with numbers, and put marks on house walls.

A villager Rosalia Fernandes recalled that in the past when the present bridge was being constructed their palatial house was demolished forcing them to construct two smaller houses on both the sides of the approach road.

“We had got paltry compensation… and now again we are facing the same ordeal. We are tense, thinking about the compensation that will be offered to us,” she said, adding that this time her family would lose a huge piece of land besides 10 coconut trees.

Recalling bitter memories of a legal battle with the authorities that run for 16 years, Ramchandra Barad said that last time they lost a plot of land.

Barad had been offered Rs 4 lakh as compensation which he rejected as he could not buy land or construct a house with that compensation money.

“Now our house is in firing line,” he said adding that “if you want to oust us then relocate us in the vicinity. As you know, sentiments and memories are attached to houses.’’

As their MLA Vishnu Surya Wagh has been indisposed for quite some time, the villagers approached their former MLA Francis Silveira, who has taken up their grievances with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Antoxe Bar and Restaurant, Goa Spice Wine and General Store, Force showroom and houses of Antonio Fernandes, Mateus Fernandes, Rosalia Fernandes, Govind Khanolkar, Succorro Gonsalves, Ramchandra Barad are facing the axe.

However, houses of Selestian Vaz, Terezinha Gurjao, Natalianho Vaz, Baptista Vaz, Joanita Dias, Joao Afonso, Manuel Fernandes, Prashant Verlekar and Siddesh Verlekar will be partly affected by construction of the new approach road.

Vincy Bar and restaurant, a garage and others establishments will also have to make way for the road.