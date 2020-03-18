Thermal screening begins at Margao railway station

Margao: In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) Wednesday commenced thermal screening of train passengers at the Margao station.

Official of KRC Baban Ghatge said that on the first day, two thermal screening guns were used at the main entrance of the railway station. He said more devices will be procured soon.

Stating that a ten-bedded isolation ward has been set up by KRC in one of its buildings, Ghatge said that passengers suspected to carry the infection will be quarantined in the ward after consulting doctors attached to KRC and the state’s health ministry.

Adoption of preventive measures at railway stations is vital, as many COVID-19 positive cases have been found in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and even Kerala where the KRC trains ply regularly and carry thousands of passengers.

“Commuters are cancelling reserved tickets due to the fear of coronavirus,” Ghatge said and added that nearly 50 per cent of the booking has been cancelled by commuters. This has compelled the KRC to cancel Mangaluru-Madgaon train till March 31.

Meanwhile, trains plying from Vasco to Yeshwantpur have also been cancelled till March 31, according to public relation officer L K Verma.