There is no grain of truth in ‘CM offer’ rumour: Digambar

Opposition leader DIGAMBAR KAMAT in an interview with The Navhind Times’ senior reporter ROQUE DIAS says that GPCC president Girish Chodankar‘s statement on the Margao MLA getting a BJP offer to become chief minister has been misinterpreted, and that there is no grain of truth in the rumour.

Q: GPCC president Girish Chodankar recently ‘revealed’ that Digambar Kamat has a standing offer to become chief minister of the BJP-led state government. Is there any grain of truth in the ‘revelation’?

I spoke to Girish yesterday after news reports appeared in one or two newspapers. Girish categorically told me that while responding to questions from media persons he had said that all these were rumours (that Digambar Kamat is planning to join the BJP, and that the offer clearly indicates that Sawant is a weak Chief Minister and therefore the BJP is looking for another person). Girish further told me that he also said that among the five Congress legislators, four are former chief ministers who are capable to lead the state. I categorically told media persons that the claim that ‘Kamat is joining the BJP’ is a rumour, which has been spread since the 2017 assembly elections and even before that. The rumour was also spread whenever I travelled to Delhi, Mumbai and other places. There is no grain of truth in it, and I don’t give importance to such rumours.

Q: Goa is embroiled in several issues, some of which are making of the Centre. As a former chief minister of the state, how do you look at them?

I have said the Centre is not giving Goa the due weightage. The Centre cannot give less importance to Goa simply because it is a small state. On the Mhadei tangle, it was wrong on the part of the central government to issue a consent letter to Karnataka (for Kalasa-Banduri project) when the matter is in the Supreme Court. The Centre has vitiated the atmosphere by issuing the consent to the Karnataka project. The Centre has to be impartial on these issues. Goa could be pushed onto a dangerous path.

Q: The state has been going through a rough patch vis-à-vis the economy. Can you think of some quick solutions to the





slump in the Goan economy?

The state is beset with several issues and economic problems. The Centre is also bedeviled by financial crunch, which has had its repercussions on Goa because the state has limited sources of revenue. In this situation, the Chief Minister should act wisely by controlling wasteful expenditure. The state government has to act tough now. I strongly believe that every problem has a solution provided one applies his or her mind…

Q: Do you think that the issues plaguing the state have indicated that Sawant is a weak Chief Minister as claimed by his critics? Or is he functioning under the pressure from the central government?

Sawant inherited a lot of problems after taking over as the CM. He has to find solutions to the persistent problems. Besides, the Chief Minister has to be ready to deal with emerging problems. People of Goa are watching him closely. They will judge him: whether or not Sawant is a weak CM. A chief minister must have skills to convince people and power to deal with any pressure.

Q: Your opponents allege that you go soft on Pramod Sawant…

As the Opposition leader I follow some decorum and dignity and do not like to make sarcastic remarks. If the CM goes wrong then it is my duty to point out the mistakes.

Q: Do you think that Portuguese passport holders from Goa will be affected by the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act?

It is for the first time in the history of India that the central government is organising rallies across the country expressing support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. My Congress party opposed the passage of the legislation in the Parliament, and now opposing it outside because citizenship is never decided based on religion. The act violates the Indian Constitution. There are a lot of implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act… Goans, particularly those holding Portuguese passports, will realise it later.