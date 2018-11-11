The World is a Stage – FILM REVIEW SACHIN CHATTE

Film: Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar (Marathi with English subtitles)

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Sonali Kulkarni, Sumeet Raghavan

Directed by: Abhijeet Deshpande

Duration: 2hrs 39 mins

Rating: * * * 1 / 2

Marathi culture is rich with writers, musicians, poets and actors whose contribution to the field of arts is etched in the annals of history. One such name is that of Kashinath Ghanekar, a doctor by profession but who stormed the stage with his presence. He shot to prominence in the 1960’s and 70’s when Marathi theatre was going through a purple patch and his exploits were such that they have been made into a film admirably directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

There are people who have seen his performances and still talk about – others, like yours truly, have only heard about it. One of the current stars of Marathi cinema, Subodh Bhave essays the lead role – he has played Lokmanya Tilak and Bal Gandharva before but this performance is a tour de force.

The film itself is efficiently crafted – for those who don’t about it, it covers the whole gamut and keeps you engaged in that process. It is not a eulogy to the flawed man; it shows him in true light. He was a great performer and a trendsetter but by no means a man without imperfections in real life.

Moreover, it is refreshing to see the film refer to people, including some well known stalwarts, by their real names. So we have Bhalji Pendharkar the legendary director (played by Mohan Joshi), actress Sulochana (Sonali Kulkarni), writer Vansant Kanetkar (Anand Ingle), Prabhkar Panshikar (Prasad Oak) and Sumeet Raghavan plays Dr Shriram Lagoo.

Based on the book Nath Ha Maza, by Kanchan Ghanekar (played Vaidehi Parshurami), who was the daughter of Sulochana and Kashinath’s second wife, the film covers almost three decades of his life, with all the ups and downs.

It starts with his first break in the world of theatre and soon there was no looking back. He had a strained relationship with his father and even though he was a practicing dentist, the stage was his first love. Success followed suit but it came with certain baggage. We don’t know if it was the success or his own whims, but his own personality didn’t make things easy for him and he became a difficult man to work with.

There is also a reference to the Kashinath Ghanekar- Shriram Lagoo war that was taking place off stage. It is implied that Ghanekar’s loss was Lagoo’s gain.

For those who are more aware of the details about the good doctors’ life, this film is a memorable trip down memory lane. For a newbie it is an interesting drama that keeps you engrossed. I got goose bumps when the song Shoor aamhi sardar aamhala kai konachi bheeti from Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964) came up on screen, albeit briefly.

The performances are top notch, right from Sonali Kulkarni as the dignified Sulochana to Summet Raghavan as Dr Shriram Lagoo. But it is Subodh Bhave who carries the film with a panache, making it one of the better biopics we have seen in Indian cinema.

(The review of Thugs of Hindostan was carried in yesterday’s edition)