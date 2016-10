The whole state of Goa was shaken up on Friday morning with the news of two murders – one in the North and another in the South. Two women were murdered while they were alone in the house. 39-year old perfume designer Monika Ghurde was found murdered in her flat at Sangolda in suspicious circumstances. 70-year old Shobha Karmali was brutally strangulated to death at Cacoda in Kudchade. Robbery appears to be the motive in the second murder.

Please like & share: