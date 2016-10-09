The upper crust in Goa’s real estate

Overcoming recession and economy slowdown, Goa’s market for expensive, luxury homes is growing. It is got socialites, film stars, celebrities, industrialists, as shoppers with each trying to outdo the other in extravagance. A few crores for a luxury house in Goa is small change to the moneyed who are used to shelling out ten times more for a similar property in metros.

Moira, Aldona, Pilerne, Nerul, are some of the localities where the rich and famous have bought properties and increased land prices while newer addresses are interior regions, such as Pernem.

Ground check reveals that the profile of the rich who are buying lavish homes is changing. At one time it was Bollywood stars on a buying spree and politicians who purchased discreetly. Current clientele is of sports personalities and literary celebrities. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, have houses in Goa and for all you know even Dhoni could be spending some quiet time off in his Goan country house.

Popular builders such as Kamat’s, Models, Gera, Adwalpalkar’s etc., are not the players in the luxury segment. These construction companies are primarily in massive housing complexes in city proximity. They are happy making mounds of money with standard housing and sticking to the turf. The key players in the up market, luxury segment are small builders who take up few projects for individual clients. They are locals as well as outside developers and niche players.

Among locals Suraj Morajkar, Ashwin Khalap, director, Integral Realty, are known names in luxury housing projects. Morajkar is built lavish homes for several celebrities and extremely successful at it. Khalap has done around three projects with restricted number of houses in each project.

The dynamics of operating in the luxury segment is vastly different than standard housing, say experts in real estate. Construction has to be in small-scale, top class and marketing must be to the select. Buyers are looking at premium amenities in terms of quality of construction and they also prefer to go to a private consultant for purchasing the property, says an expert. “Builders of luxury homes are not into volumes,” explains Khalap. They are into small projects and offer customized services. They spend a lot of time with one particular client, he adds.

Latest trends in Goa’s luxury real estate segment is that demand is moving from individual bungalows to gated complexes due to the paucity of land. The filthy rich are okay with sharing space with cohorts provided the basic conditions of quality, opulence are met.

Recently Atmanya, a Delhi based construction company, announced an exclusive project in Dhargal, close to Chapora river. The project comprising 15 houses, in resort styled, tree-top bungalows, is on 1.26 acre of land with a built up area of 54,000 sq.ft. Homers in the complex cost in the range of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.6 crore. The company is looking for global clientele and is tied up with international name, Sotheby’s for marketing. “We tied up with Sotheby’s because it is a global name in real estate and signifies certain level of standards,” said Uttam Dave, partner, Atmanya. He anticipates no difficulty in finding buyers.

For locals Goa is become a difficult place to live in lately because of garbage and traffic jams. But for the well-heeled who do not face these day-to-day problems, the state is way ahead of other cities in quality of life. “Other bigger cities are worse off. There is barely any place to move in the roads and pollution is a problem,” says Dave.

Nilesh Salkar, builder, Salkar and Associates, points out that despite issues the brand equity is good and diminished in anyway. “Goa has a brand value and lots of people want to hop on to that brand value,” he says. The presence of creative celebrities such as famous authors and media personalities has only added to the brand quotient.

The real estate industry in Goa like in the rest of India faced a recession in recent years. Builders witnessed troubled times and they are crying over unsold houses. But the market for luxury homes is intact and in fact surpassed expectations. Demand in the premium segment is not affected as much as in affordable and middle-class housing. In any case the recession in the sector is lifting as is evident in the turnaround the commercial segment. Builders predict that the revival of the sector will further jack up demand for luxury housing.

The luxury home segment in Goa has sub-sections. At the low-end are homes for professionals, entrepreneurs, models, and fringe film stars and at the top end are properties for the money bags made up of industrialists, Bollywood stars, sportsmen.

Check with builders reveals, that it is no holds barred when it comes to giving the good life to the upper crust buyers. Apart from a home that will instantly be coveted by the neighbour, builders are providing gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, home automation, classy interiors, Italian architecture and fool-proof home security.

Looking ahead the luxury home market is viewed as “having potential.” Goa’s premium homes are affordable vis-à-vis outside cities. The price differential is estimated to be significant with a luxury home, in prime locality in metros costing Rs 40 crore to Rs 100 crore.