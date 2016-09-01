The turmoil in the RSS may result into revolt within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Some ministers of the BJP may quit the party and join hands with the rebel RSS cadres. RSS leader Subhash Velingkar claims it is possible. In fact he has also appealed to even Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar to join their camp rather than toeing the line of defence minister Manohar Parrikar. In an exclusive interview to Goa 365, Velingkar has also clarified that their first choice is the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and not the new political outfit.

Please like & share: