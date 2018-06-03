The true story of ‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’ is a real story of a life of a person from Tamil Nadu. Francis de Dicarpale is a tiatrist whose first tiatr ‘Jivitacho Arso’ was also based on a true story. Francis, a traffic police wants to highlight morals through the real happenings of life.

Story of ‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’, starts with a childless couple praying to Vailankanni Saibinn. The story then suddenly moves to the couple having three children, two sons and one daughter. Their younger son is a spoilt brat who gets into drugs, while the daughter too is stubborn, but is still under the control of her parents. However the elder son is well-behaved and he has his story to tell that no one except his parents know of. ‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’ is a heart-touching story of a real person from Tamil Nadu.

This tiatr is a medium to teach spectators that in the cases where a child is born mentally or physically challenged, no one should be blamed. Tiatrist Francis highlights that a child is a gift from God. Parents cannot be blamed if they give birth to a child that is born physically or mentally challenged. Society cannot be blamed either. Hence, it is just a situation that one has to tackle. No one can do anything in such cases, believes Francis.

“I want to convey a message that we as a society should not blame any parent or any other person for their child being abnormal. We must on the contrary understand their situation and help whenever it is possible. Life is like this!” says Francis whose tiatr is a suspense and social drama.

‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’ is Francis’ second tiatr. His first tiatr, ‘Jivitacho Arso’ was a based on a true incident. He is fond of showing reality through his tiatrs. When real cases are used to give out a message, it creates more impact than the fictional stories that are created. Spectators know that the story they are watching has happened already around them. They believe in it and they start believing in themselves. Even if one person is moved and changed for good by the story presented on stage, the tiatr becomes successful.

This tiatr was released on May 27. With ten kaantaras and five caants, this tiatr showcases two surprising scenes. One scene is of Vailankanni church; a beautiful set is created for this scene, while the other is a comedy scene. “Surprise comedians make a startling entry is what the audience will find to be unbelievable. Secondly, it is the first time that anyone has done action comedy on stage. I have created a wrestling ring and the comedy revolves around wrestling,” says Francis.

To cover up the production expenses, a tiatrist needs to have at least half of the auditorium packed. Francis is aware that most of the people do not want to try watching a tiatr by new tiatrists and prefer to watch those made by senior directors. These directors are already established and people have experience of their stories and tiatr presentation. Every spectator is a fan of a particular tiatrist and hence the already established tiatrists have great fan followers.

For a new director, however, it is a struggle to make their mark in this industry. “Tiatr lovers never miss out any tiatrs by their favourite directors but we should also be given an equal opportunity. Newcomers are slowly coming forward to make tiatrs, but if they are not encouraged by public, what will motivate them to work hard in this industry?” questions Francis.

He appreciates the senior directors who have kept the tradition of tiatrs alive for 125 years. The public also plays an important role in sustaining this tiatr culture in Goa. However, it should not be discontinued once the established directors retire. “The tradition of tiatr has to go on no matter what. We are new comers and if we are not supported by the public, we will be discouraged. Some of us may even give up on making tiatrs,” Francis says pointing out that if new comers do not keep Konkani tiatr alive, the tradition will die a natural death.

Nevertheless he believes that newcomers should always present something new on stage to attract an audience. When they present something new, the audience also gets excited. If an audience likes something, they too want to see a novel idea or concept in the director’s new tiatr. This is the way fans are created. He further highlights that audience should also give feedback when tiatrists go wrong so that mistakes are discontinued.

Francis makes an appeal saying: “My tiatr ‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’ has many new innovations to draw the attention of the audience. I have a dream to take this art forward so that it never dies. I appeal to tiatr lovers to watch tiatrs made by their favourite directors and also by new directors for that can boost them and will be slowly be known for their tiatrs.”

(Tiatr, ‘Jivit Amchem Oxem’ by Francis de Dicarpale will have shows on June 6 and June 19 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao at 3.30 p.m.; and July 21 at Kala Academy, Panaji at 7.30 p.m.)