The trainer decides who he wants to play: Lucio

Lucio led team FC Goa to great heights last season. He started well this year, was out for a while due to an injury and was not seen on the field thereafter. In this interview with Sports Editor AUGUSTO RODRIGUES, before his departure to Brazil, LUCIO talks football.

Q: Can you narrow down on why FC Goa finished last?

A: I think the problem was not with the team but with the change of owners. I think this change took time and had its effect on the team. We started late because of the switch. By the time we started, most other teams were well ahead. This was the biggest handicap and we could not overcome it. There was nothing that could have been done.

Q: It appeared from the start that many players were unhappy about the accommodation. Could that have rubbed salt?

A: In a way. It made us feel different. But, in football you do not allow such things to affect one’s game. I must say that not just the foreign players but even the Indian players were affected in the change of conditions from the previous year. However, it was not the main reason, a marginal one.

Q: You played for a few games, got injured but never appear to have recovered. Rather, you were never played again. What was the reason?

A: That is the answer you have to ask the trainer. My job is to be fit to play and the trainer is the one who chooses who he wants to play. I was not chosen and therefore could not play.

Q: Was team FC Goa short of confidence?

A: This is football and in football these things happen. Nothing can be predicted in football. Football takes teams or players through ups and downs. This was not a good year for FC Goa but that does not mean the next year will not be good. This is part of the game.

Q: You were with FC Goa for two years and in these years you have seen two owners. Can you explain what you felt and not what you thought?

A: It was difficult. I missed the previous owners and so did the others who knew them. There is no point in denying that I had a good time last year. Things were different. But you must realise that as we needed time to adjust to the new owner, the new owners needed time to adjust to their new business. So, it was not a one way street where only we were involved. There were a lot of people involved in this transition and I think it went on well.

Q: Could anything have been

done better?

A: FC Goa should have been given more time and they should not have waited for the last minute to make the changes. That put us in a disadvantage. Football changes.

Q: FC Goa needed a striker last year and this year too. The last year the team managed because most players contributed. It did not happen this time. Why was nothing done to augment the strike line?

A: This question requires a technical answer. It is a question of tactics and you should address it to the trainer. I am a player.

Q: Have any other ISL clubs made you an offer?

A: Yes. I had a few offers after last season but I did not take the offers because there is a bond growing in me for Goa.

Q: Why Goa?

A: The people are nice. I developed a bond with the players and with the place.

Q: If given a chance, will you come back?

A: Yes, I will want to come back to Goa instead of playing for some other ISL team.

Q: When do you intend to retire from playing football?

A: I think I should retire in another two years’ time. I am physically capable of going on for even more time, but mentally I am getting tired. I feel the need to be with my family more. I am starting missing being with my family and that is why I am trying to be as close as possible to them.

Q: Where will ‘close’ be?

A: Somewhere around Europe. My daughter is studying in England and that is why I prefer to be in Europe so that I can be close to her. My wife along with my two sons is thinking of moving to England too.

Q: If you are asked to think about football in India and football in Brazil. How will your mind race?

A: I cannot talk about football in general but I can talk about football in the three months of ISL. That is all I know and I think the organisation is too good. The way ISL is organised, it has to be appreciated. This is world class organisation and something to be proud of. And by the time I reach the airport, I start feeling nostalgic. Goa has received and treated me very well.

Q: Apart from the organisation, you have been witness to the crowd support these two years. Your impression?

A: Last year I was overwhelmed by the reaction from the crowds. It has changed this time. There have been lesser numbers not just in Goa but other parts of the country. I really do not know why but the numbers have decreased.

Q: Do you intend coming to Goa,

once you retire?

A: I want to give back to football what I got. I want to one day start training the kids initially and later on move to big clubs. I have played in many countries and would like to start in Brazil or any place that I have been to, including Goa.

Q: What have you learnt from the team?

A: We need to know and be able to trust each other. The idea is to know when and where a player will be and what he will do. We have to learn to understand each other properly. Otherwise it is not possible to play as a unit. We need time to know each other and that is why preparations should start early.

Q: What is your message to the youngsters of Goa?

A: Never give up. We do not know what is destined for us. We must keep trying. Have a good heart and God will bless you.