The Traffic Nightmare

John Eric Gomes, Porvorim

I happened to have to drive to Vasco from Porvorim and the heavy traffic hemmed in by restrictions and diversions, eventually diverted into narrow steep village roads, with no signboards to guide the driver, undisciplined traffic, cattle and two wheelers darting across, everyone in a hurry especially the taxis, such a waste of time and expensive petrol and added pollution as a result thereof. I landed up at Dabolim airport, and thank God narrowly missing 4 accidents. At Porvorim, the traffic lights at the Holy Family Church have not been working for more than a week. This is a junction with no island, which can have around eight streams of traffic at one time and church going pedestrians. The Kadamba station/base workshop and heavy construction/water tankers on narrow roads add to the traffic jams and confusion. One untrained policeman during daylight hours also adds to the confusion. He stops one stream coming from Mapusa for those coming from the Kadamba road to turn left for Panaji, right for Mapusa and across to the church lane for Chogm road, but cannot stop the main stream coming from Panaji. Those on the Zebra crossing have to fend for themselves. The Diwali holidays with increased traffic and less supervision made it a nightmare, a free for all and people wonder if there is any governance at all.