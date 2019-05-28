The time to act is now, period

Periods, pads, tampons, cramps, bleeding, might be associated with females. However, the taboo around menstruation is beyond gender. Today on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, NT BUZZ highlights the prevalence of the taboo that leads to several other problems

Danuska Da Gama

Every year, May 28 is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This was initiated to increase awareness on how menstrual hygiene can have a transformative effect on the education and economic opportunities for girls and women, especially in a country like India where as many as 23 million girls drop out of school due to lack of availability of sanitary napkins and awareness about menstruation (according to a 2014 NGO report).

The theme for 2019 is ‘It’s Time for Action’, which suggests the urgent need to take care of this public health issue and to highlight the potential it has to empower women around the world.

A mindset change

Sex jokes may be shared among friends today, but talking about periods is a still a no-no! And it’s not just the men folk. Even women talk in whispers when they need a sanitary napkin, have stomach cramps, and/or need to leave school/office early.

At most pharmacies or general stores when sanitary napkins are to be purchased, without even asking the packet is wrapped in paper, and then is hurriedly put inside the shopping bag. There is still some amount of embarrassment, if not humiliation associated among some women about menstruation.

“When I was young, I would feel extremely embarrassed and uncomfortable on the days I had my periods. The pain was bearable, but the thought of a stain and walking through the living room full of family members to the washroom, would keep me half awake, sleeping in one position at night,” recalls Sunaina Fernandes.

However, now that she’s all grown up and understands well, she is able to take things in her stride, while also sensitising people, men and youngsters especially around her. “I now use every opportunity I get to talk about periods, crack a joke, and tell boys in college that it’s normal. But, I think the mindset of girls also has to change, and they should stop feeling shy,” says Fernandes.

She adds that whenever she buys sanitary napkins, she doesn’t get it wrapped in paper and walks away with it comfortably in front of people.

“I do get some stares, but then it will send a positive message to some who will then somehow get empowered to realise that menstruation is a natural phenomenon, and there’s no shame about it,” she states.

Understanding menstural hygiene

Women are considered impure during menstruation and every community has its own ways of making women feel secluded, or shunted out to the corner for those days. While in the past it could have been associated to lack of hygiene, unfortunately, logic and practical reasoning is somehow not considered.

“We aren’t allowed to enter the temple when we are menstruating. In the ancient years it could have been justified, as lack of menstrual hygiene would have obviously meant a place getting messed up. But today, it isn’t the same, and thus people should change their point of view keeping every aspect in mind,” says a working professional who visits the temple on her menstruation days sans the knowledge of her mother. “You can’t fight with your family beyond a point, so you do what you feel is correct and don’t make a big noise about it,” she says.

Promoting menstrual hygiene management is not only a sanitation matter; but is also an important step towards safeguarding the dignity, health, and confidence of women. While many women can afford sanitary napkins and are able to maintain hygiene during their menstruation days, it’s a tough time for those stricken with poverty due to hidden costs, and other factors that deepen the taboo and lead to mental health problem.

“When there is poverty in a family, it would mean that there isn’t good nutrition which leads at times to anaemia and the repercussions like an abnormal menstruation cycle or heavy bleeding. Also, due to poverty – when there is lack of access to toilets, water, and sanitary material, it can lead to poor menstrual hygiene. This can also lead to women’s health (gynaecological) problems,” says psychiatrist Rajesh Dhume.

Recalling her schooling days, Dolly Mendonca tells us that there was no proper facility like bins in school to dispose of pads. Also, there wasn’t soap near the wash basins.

“This was in 2002 or so when we had to wrap our pads and throw them in the garbage pit away from the building and there would often be boys playing around there,” she says, adding that her school wasn’t a backward one.

Still in most parts of the country, women are considered impure while menstruating and are often excluded from the community.

“Cultural stigma, lack of knowledge and a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products often force girls to stay home, skip days of school, or drop out altogether. The social and economic patterns that emerge from compromised education affects not just young girls but the whole community, if you think of it from a larger perspective,” says student of gender studies.

Education is always the hope

But then, there’s always hope.

Our hope, for most issues faced- education. In India, awareness about menstruation is being taken up at school level. Also, the movie ‘Pad Man’ not just created awareness about menstruation and hygiene, but also allowed people, men and women alike, to engage in dialogue, or speak about a topic that’s otherwise discussed in whispers.

Based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, well known for his low cost sanitary pad making machine and for creating awareness about the unhygienic practices around menstruation, the film was a commercial success.

But what it also did is try to break the taboo attached with periods.

A film expert in Goa says that there are few of the many films made in our country which are based on social issues, and fewer of them really appeal to the audience. ‘Pad Man’ is one such film, which is a heartfelt portrait of a feminine hygiene pioneer.

“The subject of women’s hygiene has not only been ignored over the past many centuries, but also was a taboo. It took a man like Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, who introduced low-cost sanitary pads, to challenged patriarchal taboos with candour and determination,” he says.

He added that bringing Muruganantham’s story on screen was initially probably an awkward exercise for the makers and actors of this film.

“However, looking at the effectiveness and courage with which ‘Pad Man’ was finally presented before the audiences, I feel that it has not only made a mark as a film, but also impact as a solution for the problem faced by countless women in the country, especially those in the rural areas,” he voices.

Being a man, he says that the film did change his mindset towards the particular problem, “and I feel, even if a miniscule percentage of males change their mindset after watching it, then the movie should be considered a great success, and not only in terms of the profits has it reaped at the box office.”

Similarly, ‘Period. End of Sentence’ won an Oscar Award. Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, and set in Hapur village outside Delhi, it shows how women lead a quiet revolution as they fight against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation. Similarly, several workshops and camps are conducted for women and girls in rural areas of Goa. Here, free sanitary napkins are distributed so that they understand its use and benefits.

However, sometimes awareness is required for the other gender, and thus schools organise sex education programmes which also focus on menstruation to sensitise the boys at a young age.

“It’s funny at first when there are chuckles among the boys, while the girls feel shy when such programmes are organised in schools. However, while most children get information about menstruation and sex, these programmes are focussed on giving them correct information in hope that they are not misled,” says a government school teacher.

She says, that while the aim is to sensitise these growing children, so that they grow up responsibly, it is more for the boys who seldom understand the girls and the various issues they face. If our boys are well educated, our girls can live freely and safely, she explains.

Concentrated efforts being made

In the recent past, the importance of menstruation hygiene has been increasingly highlighted and addressed globally. In India, a battle was won after a yearlong campaign where GST on sanitary napkins was finally abolished in India in July 2018.

“Sanitary napkins aren’t cheap. A packet of seven cost about ` 70 to ` 90 on an average. And thus the cost per year is close to `2000, which for many is an unnecessary burden. And thus those who can’t afford it use unhygienic materials like cloth, etc. Even though GST is abolished, the difference is meagre,” says Harsha Naik.

However, availability of indigenous sanitary napkins is now available too, thus being an affordable option for women who would otherwise use unhygienic methods during ‘those’ days every month. In Goa, a self help group ‘Saheli’ started by Jayshree Parwar in Pilgao started manufacturing affordable sanitary napkins (`50).

“We ourselves would use cloth and then wash and sterilise it in hot water, as taught to us by our mothers. And all this was done either when men weren’t at home, or when they were asleep as we were told no one should know about it,” she informs.

While initially they faced hardships marketing these vital women’s requirement to rural women, who wouldn’t even talk about it, today the scene is changing she says. And with women educating the other women, it is becoming a task that can be accomplished. .

Also, various organisations including the government have provided sanitary napkin vending machines in schools. In Goa too, many institutions have them installed in the girl’s common room through donors or CSR activities (Corporate Social Responsibility) which is a step in making sure girls don’t skip school because of menstruation. With free sanitary vending machines, girls are able to live a stress free and healthy life, without spending much, and being empowered.