The switch to electric vehicles

A start has been made towards electric vehicles with Infra-Red Coastal Ventures bringing electric scooters to Goa and local retail chains using them for transport, discovers Shoma Patnaik

While electric cars have still to find acceptance in Goa, it is good to see few electric scooters plying on Panaji roads. Check reveals that they are used to transport food orders for home delivery by some retail outlets in the city.

The Magsons Department store at Miramar has about five of these scooters in its fleet while other fast food chains like Subway, Peep Kitchen, Caranzalem, are also using them. In future the number of electric scooters used for transporting food is likely to increase as more restaurants are planning on using them.

The electric scooters have been launched by Panaji-based Infra-Red Coastal Ventures, a logistic company, founded by Lalit Deshpande. Influenced by the government’s campaign of promoting electric vehicles Deshpande in May 2016 purchased about 10 electric scooters and four electric auto rickshaws as a start-up idea.

The vehicles received a high-profile launch at the hands of the Chief Minister and the Defence Minister and everybody lauded their introduction in the market. But at the ground level getting people to drive them proved to be difficult. .

“There were few takers for the electric scooters while the electric auto rickshaws did not receive permission to ply on the roads. They had to be returned back to New Delhi,” discloses Deshpande. Commuters were unwilling to try out the electric scooters because they run on batteries and for a maximum distance of about 50 km on one charge. The electric scooters are noiseless and riding them is as good as riding conventional petrol fuelled scooters but lack of charging stations proved a major hurdle, he says.

“In Japan where electric scooters have made deep inroads in the market the number of charging stations are more than petrol pumps. In India entrepreneurs are unwilling to invest money in charging stations and so electric automobiles are slow starters vis-à-vis petrol and diesel fueled vehicles, points out Deshpande.

It is a classic Catch-22 situation, according to him, as charging stations will not come up due to lack of want or usage. And demand for charging stations will only increase if the market develops and commuters start buying electric vehicles seriously.

However, Deshpande has not given up on the electric scooters. He is pushing them consistently and is made an impact with restaurants willing to try them for green reasons. In fact, Deshpande points out that he is been pretty successful in convincing retailers to go in for electric scooters. Soon he plans to bring some more to fulfill pending orders from fast-food chain restaurants.

Meanwhile, user feedback on the electric scooters is interesting. Kirit Maganlal, founder, Magsons chain of department stores, says that the Magsons Group has always believed in conserving environment. “The Group was first to stop plastic bags for shopping and also the first to use recycled paper. And so when the electric scooters came into the market we were willing to give it a go.”

Using the scooters has a few hiccups because they cannot carry excess weight and are not good for inclines, says Maganlal. The scooters do not come cheap because the capital cost is high and the efficiency low, he points out. However since electric vehicles are the cleanest mode of transport it is essential that they receive a boost, says Maganlal.

The electric scooters run best on flat surfaces. The best mileage that they give on the city roads is 30 km on a single charge and their cost ranges between Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000. For the present Infra-Red Ventures is giving out the scooters on lease hire basis. The company is in charge of maintenance and also looks after the delivery schedule when the scooters are used for home delivery of orders.