The sun shines in Salgaocar’s den

NT NETWORK

After a hiatus of a year Salgaocar Football Club are the champion Club of Goa. Right through the competition it was a tough battle between Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo Sports Club –with all three teams occupying the top slot on and off. But, as the Goa Professional league was nearing its close, Salgaocar FC , as they have done in the past, took an unassailable lead that did not give the others of hopes of dethroning them.

Forty nine points from twenty games is good statistics. Even better are the figures- fifteen wins, four draws and one loss. A loss which is a glamorous part of sports.

There have been occasions in the past – at least one for sure- when Salgaocar FC completed the league without losing a single game and this is because the team always had a defensive strength that was the envy of most clubs in India.

Salgaocar FC had two foreign players in their squad- Keita Boubacar and Stephen – and was a blend of youth and a few experienced players. “I think the youngsters did a great job. At the end of the day it is how a team plays together. The youngsters stood up to the occasion,” says Salgaocar FC coach Norbert Gonsalves when asked to highlight one aspect that helped the team win the title.

Salgaocar FC started with the 4-4-2 formation and as the league progressed, coach Norbert introduced the 4-3-3 formation that the team and he as a player himself grew up playing. The change was perceptible.

The change in formation gave space and room to youngster Liston Colaso who ultimately ended up being the highest goal scorer of the GFA Professional League with 13 goals to his name.

After Dempo Sports Club (who scored 51 golas), Sagaocar FC came second, scoring 45 goals and conceding 11. Liston not only scored 13 but assisted in a majority of the others. He fitted in the 4-3-3 formation moving forward and helping in the defense when the need arose.

“Foreign players help the team gain a fair sense of balance. A team does not need to depend on foreign players and a team cannot ignore foreign players. They have a role to play and most of the times they play the role expected from them, “stated Norbert Gonsalves .

There were moments in the league when it appeared Salgaocar FC would end the day sharing the spoils with their opponents. It was during these moments that Liston came up with winners and it was the difference between him and others.

“I think my boys from the midfield can be signaled as the biggest contributors to the team’s success this year. Liston, Mcroy and Keita did exceedingly well. They orchestrated goals and scored goals. I never had a problem of how they would perform because they always responded. They played as though they had no holiday,” stated Norbert.

Kano Stephen was introduced to add teeth up front but in reality he created more space for his colleagues and it was this space that Liston made maximum of. Kano scored. But, not often as he should have. He weaved his way inside the opponent’s territory – often taking along with him two or more defenders- giving his colleagues enough room to take pots at goals.

Salgaocar FC conceded eleven goals, two more then runners up Sporting Clube de Goa. “Both my goalkeeper played well. I had no problem in rotating them after very two games. We were strong in the defense and the strong defense gave us the liberty to explore up front.

“The best moment for me was in the match against Sporting Clube de Goa when Liston scored the match winners in the 87th minute. It was a tough match with both teams playing their best. We were both hungry for that particular win and when it looked like it was going to end in a draw, Liston scored that wonderful goal,” said Norbert when asked to enumerate on his best moment of the Professional League.

Please like & share: