The storyteller of the screen

Aanand L Rai, the director of films such as ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Zero’ was in Goa recently. In an exclusive interview with NT BUZZ, he speaks about his production house, women empowerment themes in his films, and his future project

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT BUZZ

Q. You began your career by directing ‘Strangers’, a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock film, ‘Strangers on a Train’. Few film directors would start their career by remaking a classic because there is little chance of improving upon the original and making a mark with the debut.

Frankly speaking, I saw ‘Strangers on a Train’ after directing ‘Strangers’. Anyone is free to think that I was inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock film because both the films were similar in plotline. But, trust me; I saw the original much later. Nevertheless, the original came from a legendary director, and I will not take away anything from it. In fact, now I make it a point that till I am not done with the stories, which I want to say (on the screen), I will never go for a remake. The reason for this is my films, which followed ‘Strangers’ were much more original and much more Indian in their approach. To be more precise, these films were more of the middle class from where I was coming; they were more of me than any other form or craft. So I think this will continue till something extraordinary strikes and I feel that I have another way of telling that story. Till then, I’ll stick to what I have to say.

Q. Initially you were a film director, and successful at that, however you soon gave up direction and took up production of films. What is the reason for this shift?

Even today I consider Colour Yellow Productions, my production house, as a production house of the director more than that of a producer. That is because I want to tell the stories the way I want to, and I want to make films the way I desire to. I therefore had no other option but to have a production house where I could also take the responsibility in terms of the economics. So once Colour Yellow Productions was formed, I felt that I have actually structured a path, and could use it for other like-minded directors. Finally, Colour Yellow Productions took the shape of a production house as it stands today, and also gave me a name as a producer. However yes, I will still say that it is more of a directors’ house for like-minded people to make films.

Q. How relevant is it for a filmmaker to make a sequel of his film? You directed ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and followed it up with a sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu: Returns’. Then you repeated the sequel pattern in your career by producing ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’. Finally, we hear you are contemplating production of a sequel for your film, ‘Tumbbad’…

Speaking about ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, it was directed by me. I made it in 2011 and for next four years nothing happened. In the meantime, I directed ‘Raanjhanaa’ in 2013. When we were working on ‘Raanjhanaa’, my writer Himanshu (Sharma) came up with the idea of a sequel for ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. I felt that it was an interesting idea, which appeared a pure sequel, where the story of the original had a progression for four years; the characters were travelling for four years. So as a director I had a gap of four years, my actors had a gap of four years… And more importantly, the plot was placed exactly four years after we left ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. So as you can see, there were all the reasons for the sequel to be made. I realised that there was so much left in the characters to be explored, when I finished the first part. Now, when people ask me when I am making ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’, I say, “Till the story strikes (me)”. To be frank, I really don’t know. When I’ll have a story, I’ll have a sequel; if I don’t have one, there won’t be a sequel.

I think the same thing went with ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ also. When Mudassar (Aziz) was directing the film, he felt that he needs to take it ahead and make ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’. He had something else to come up with. So sequels have more to do with taking the story and the characters ahead, if you have to say something! And now when we talk about ‘Tumbbad’, let’s see how it goes. ‘Tumbbad’ is a very interesting genre, which was beautifully captured by the director, Rahi (Anil Barve) for the screen. I think, the day he has something else to bring in, we will have the sequel.

Q. Why did you decide to produce a costly fantasy like ‘Tumbbad’?

More than making it, I really supported Sohum Shah, who is the actor and the producer of the film, in making it a reality. It was a very gutsy film. I personally feel that at times, as a filmmaker, one has to support a certain kind of vision, so as to increase the pie of his audience. He has to give them something new. That’s I think, the give and take between the audience and the filmmaker. The more you give them, the more they have to tread; the more they have to tread, the more you can say.

Q. ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ was a good film, and could have done much better at the box office. Do you think that there should have been more publicity given for this film?

It did really well for my production house. Definitely one always wants more audience, but in its space it did well. As you see, what goes in my favour, with the kind of people we are in this production house, we don’t need much in life. That’s because all of us come from a middle class family and we know how to make things work with very little amounts. So ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ was again made with right economics and it did its job. We never looked at it as a money spinner. We wanted it to reach the audience, we wanted it to get respect, and we wanted the audience to understand the reason behind the story, all of which was achieved.

Q. How come you teamed up with Anurag Kashyap for ‘Manmarziyaan’?

It’s actually the hunger of the filmmaker. I know the kind of director I am, and look forward to work with directors, who tell different stories in different ways. I always liked the Anurag Kashyap-kind of filmmaking, and I wanted to see him closely working on a film. I got that opportunity and said, “Let’s work together. You’ll get something from me and I’ll get something from you.” This is how you reach bigger stake of audience.

Q. In retrospection, how do you look at ‘Zero’, especially since you had conceived it much before it went into production?

I feel that as a filmmaker, there was an attempt from my side to introduce the audience to an interesting and gutsy story, in turn preparing them for something new. That’s a process, and at times you are successful and at times you fail. ‘Zero’ had been a learning experience for me, and it will make me a

better director.

Q. You are seen as one of the new age directors, who like scripts following women empowerment.

There is nothing intentional in it. It’s very genuine. I never make it a point that I will design the script that way. However, I generally believe in this particular aspect and it naturally comes as a part of me to the script. These are the things, which I have seen in women around me whether it’s my mom or my sister, wife, niece, daughter, friends… There may be a certain quality in a woman, which should be depicted in a correct manner. At this point of time, with the way our country is moving and how we are treating women, it should be projected in that light so that the newer generations understand and respect women.

Q. What are your future projects? Is there any directorial venture in the pipeline?

I will be directing a film in 2020, to be released in 2021. I won’t share more details but I’m definitely going for a deeper love story, which I enjoy most. I’ll play a gutsy

innings again.