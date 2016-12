The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has said the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is free to break the alliance, but they will not change their legislature leader. The MGP’s central executive has taken a stand that they would go ahead with the alliance only if Laxmikant Parsekar steps down as the CM. MGP minister Sudin Dhawalikar has said he would go with the party’s decision

